TPS Hall of Fame adds Josh Atkinson, Bob Brumble, Shardell Johnson, Grady Peninger

Josh Atkinson, Bob Brumble, Shardell Johnson and Grady Peninger will be inducted into the Tulsa Public Schools Athletics Hall of Fame on Thursday.

They join Caleb Green, Tom Maxwell, Adele Lukken Peterson, John Hammond, Jamilah O’Neal-Carter, Leah Hope Taber, Robert Mayes Sr., Perry Moss and Allen Mullinax who were announced recently as members in the HOF’s Class of 2022.

All 13 inductees will be honored during the 10th annual banquet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the DoubleTree Tulsa at Warren Place. A reception will start at 5:30 p.m. All nine TPS high schools will be represented.

Atkinson earned All-State basketball honors in 1999 for East Central. He went on to play four seasons at Oral Roberts, where he scored 1,061 points in 110 games and was an All-(Mid-Continent) Conference academic selection four times.

Brumble, known for being able to break tackles and as a fierce blocker despite being only 5-11 and 172 pounds, was a three-year standout for Rogers before continuing his football career at the University of Tulsa. He was a two-time All-Missouri Valley Conference first-team selection as a junior and senior. Briumble led the Golden Hurricane in rushing as a senior. In 2002, Brumble was inducted into the TU Athletic Hall of Fame.

Johnson led Booker T. Washington to its first state volleyball title in 1976 after the Hornets were the runner-up in ’75. A spiker, she was named to the All-State team and was the state tournament’s most valuable player. She went on to play volleyball at the University of Central Oklahoma.

Peninger, after winning the first of his two national AAU wrestling titles and a state title during his senior season at Webster in 1945, he went on to become an NCAA finalist at 121 pounds for team champion Oklahoma State in 1949 following two years in the Navy. At Ponca City, he coached three state titles team in eight years before moving to Michigan State as an assistant and then was elevated to head coach.

In 1967, he coached Michigan State to an NCAA team championship – the only time during a 30-year stretch that a team besides Oklahoma State and Iowa won the title. He was the first Big Ten coach to win seven consecutive titles from 1966-72. Peninger led MSU to a 213-117 record in dual meets and 23 consecutive winning seasons. In 1987, Peninger was inducted into the U.S. Wrestling Hall of Fame and in 2007 entered MSU’s Hall of Fame.

The 22nd annual TPS Athletics Golf Tournament, played in a scramble format, is scheduled for Friday at LaFortune Golf Course with a shotgun start at 1:30 p.m. Lunch will be at 12:30 p.m. The individual entry fee is $125 and $450 for teams. Proceeds from these events go to the Legends Foundation (501c3) to support and enhance TPS athletic programs. To enter, call LaFortune at 918-496-6200.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.