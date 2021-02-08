TPS cancels Monday's athletic activities

Tulsa Public Schools announced that all of Monday's athletic activities have been canceled due to winter weather.
A decision hasn't been made on Tuesday's activities that include several basketball matchups.
Monday's varsity athletic schedule was light with the most notable event being a boys basketball game -- Class 4A No. 3 Webster at 5A No. 8 Rogers.
Barry Lewis
Sports Writer
I cover pro baseball, including the Tulsa Drillers, and coordinate the Tulsa World's high school sports coverage. I write about high school football and basketball. Phone: 918-581-8393
