TPS cancels all Monday, Tuesday athletic activities

Tulsa Public Schools announced that all of Monday's and Tuesday's athletic activities have been canceled due to winter weather.
Monday's varsity athletic schedule was light with the most notable event being a boys basketball game -- Class 4A No. 3 Webster at 5A No. 8 Rogers. A heavier schedule was set for Tuesday.
