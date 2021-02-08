 Skip to main content
TPS cancels all Monday, Tuesday athletic activities

TPS cancels all Monday, Tuesday athletic activities

Memorial at Webster (copy)

Anthony Pritchard (right) and his Webster teammates are getting an unexpected night off Monday as their game at Rogers was canceled due to winter weather.

 John Clanton, Tulsa World

Tulsa Public Schools announced that all of Monday's and Tuesday's athletic activities have been canceled due to winter weather.

Monday's varsity athletic schedule was light with the most notable event being a boys basketball game -- Class 4A No. 3 Webster at 5A No. 8 Rogers. A heavier schedule was set for Tuesday.

