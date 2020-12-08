TPS cancels 2020 Tournament of Champions

For the first time since the Tournament of Champions was launched in 1966, Oklahoma's showcase regular-season high school basketball event will not held this year.
On Tuesday, Tulsa Public Schools announced the 2020 TofC's cancellation due to COVID issues. The event was scheduled Dec. 28-30 at the BOK Center.
"Everything we have from health professionals project that Weeks 3 and 4 in December are going to be worse than what he have now for COVID," TPS athletic director Gil Cloud said.
Boys teams scheduled to compete were Memorial, Webster, Jenks, Kingfisher, Putnam North, Beggs, Minco and Garber. The girls tournament would have included Norman, Booker T. Washington, Tahlequah, Sapulpa, Classen SAS, Grove, Verdigris and Jones.
"The Jones team has had five girls test positive," Cloud said. "I told our staff a few days ago, that it wouldn't surprise me if it came up on the 27th or 28th with a few teams having to quarantine. For six months, we have been operating on a "definite maybe." When you look at the health projections, we didn't to operate with a "definite maybe" with the folks down at the BOK Center. They have been to great to work with and this is no reflection on their ability to run in an event during this time."
Memorial, which has won the past three Class 5A boys state tournaments, would have been one of the favorites in the boys field.
"It's unfortunate, but I understand that people have to make decisions on what they think is best for everybody," Memorial coach Bobby Allison said. "It would have been shocking if this was the first time something like this had happened, but after being about to get on the bus to go to the state tournament in March and then have that canceled, I'm numbed to anything else."
Cloud said the TofC cancellation will not affect the status of upcoming TPS athletic events. He plans to meet next week with BOK officials to work on scheduling dates for the 2021 TofC.
"We're going to move forward," Cloud said.
