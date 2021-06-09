TPS Athletics Hall of Fame will induct 14 during banquet Thursday

Felix Jones, Shawn Jackson and 12 others will be inducted into the Tulsa Public Schools Athletics Hall of Fame on Thursday night at the DoubleTree Tulsa at Warren Place.
There will be a reception at 5:30 p.m., followed by the ninth annual banquet that is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m.
Other inductees will be Popsey Floyd, Gerald “Corky” Oglesby, John Admire, Jerry Billings, Phil Harmon, Susan Kraft Yandell, Morey Villareal, Dale Hogg, Rodger Lefler, Tom MacKenna, Terry Rupe and Mike Knox.
Seating is limited to around 200. A few tickets may be available at the door for $100.
Jones was the Tulsa World's state football player of the year in 2004 with 2,282 rushing yards and 48 touchdowns to help Booker T. Washington reach the Class 5A final. He was an All-American as a kick returner at Arkansas in 2007 and played in the NFL from 2008-13, primarily with the Dallas Cowboys.
Jackson, a 2009 McLain graduate, had career totals of 8,422 total yards, 95 touchdowns and 522 tackles. As a University of Tulsa linebacker, he was the Golden Hurricane’s top defensive player in its 2012 Liberty Bowl win and was the 2013 Conference USA defensive player of the year.
Admire was a basketball standout for Webster in 1960 and had a 43-year career with the Marine Corps. He was a Senior White House Military Aide for President Carter and retired as a major general. Harmon was the World's 1965 state basketball player of the year with Central and played four seasons at Kansas.
Floyd was a 2004 Tulsa World All-State first-team selection at defensive end for East Central. In 2011, he joined the Tulsa Police Department and spent two years as TPD's first community resource officer. In 2017, he was one of the Tulsa World’s “Tulsans of the Year.”
Oglesby, a 1954 Central graduate, was hired in 1969 as a Texas Tech basketball assistant, was head track coach from 1975-95 and on the Red Raiders' athletic staff for 48 years until his death in 2017. Kraft Yandell, a 1973 Edison graduate, was among the nation’s elite junior tennis players and won the girls 14-under national doubles title in 1969.
Billings won a state wrestling title as a senior for Webster in 1953, was on two NCAA title teams at Oklahoma State and coached five seasons at Webster, where he was principal from 1984-94. Villareal, a 1933 Central graduate, coached Rogers to its only state wrestling title in 1958 and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame in 1995.
Hogg, a 1960 Booker T. Washington graduate, was a team captain in football and baseball. In the early 1970s, he was Tulsa television's first black news anchor at KOTV. Knox helped Memorial win state baseball titles in 1980 and '81 before pitching at Oral Roberts.
Lefler coached East Central to the Class 4A state baseball title in 1970 and led the Cardinals to a pair of state basketball tournament berths. MacKenna, a 1957 Central graduate, coached Memorial to state baseball titles in 1980, '81 and '84. Rupe was the World's 1980 state baseball player of the year after leading Hale to the state title game and then pitched at ORU.