TPS Athletics Hall of Fame will induct 14 during banquet Thursday

Felix Jones, Shawn Jackson and 12 others will be inducted into the Tulsa Public Schools Athletics Hall of Fame on Thursday night at the DoubleTree Tulsa at Warren Place.

There will be a reception at 5:30 p.m., followed by the ninth annual banquet that is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m.

Other inductees will be Popsey Floyd, Gerald “Corky” Oglesby, John Admire, Jerry Billings, Phil Harmon, Susan Kraft Yandell, Morey Villareal, Dale Hogg, Rodger Lefler, Tom MacKenna, Terry Rupe and Mike Knox.

Seating is limited to around 200. A few tickets may be available at the door for $100.

Jones was the Tulsa World's state football player of the year in 2004 with 2,282 rushing yards and 48 touchdowns to help Booker T. Washington reach the Class 5A final. He was an All-American as a kick returner at Arkansas in 2007 and played in the NFL from 2008-13, primarily with the Dallas Cowboys.

Jackson, a 2009 McLain graduate, had career totals of 8,422 total yards, 95 touchdowns and 522 tackles. As a University of Tulsa linebacker, he was the Golden Hurricane’s top defensive player in its 2012 Liberty Bowl win and was the 2013 Conference USA defensive player of the year.