Melvin Gilliam Sr., Rick Engles, Janet Thomas Griffith and Steve Turnbo will be inducted into the Tulsa Public Schools Athletics Hall of Fame next month.

Eight more inductees will be announced over the next two weekends for the 11th annual banquet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 8, at the DoubleTree Tulsa at Warren Place. A reception will start at 5:30 p.m.

During his senior year in 1984-85, Gilliam received All-American honors from Parade Magazine in football and McDonald's in basketball after leading Booker T. Washington to state titles in both sports.

Gilliam also was selected as the Tulsa World's state football player of the year. His winning 41-yard TD pass as time expired against Bartlesville in the playoff opener is a legendary play in BTW football history. He was the first freshman to be a starter in football and basketball at Oklahoma State. His 16 career interceptions are ranked No. 2 in OSU history.

Engles, a 1972 Central graduate, was selected by The Sporting News and Time Magazine as an All-American punter in 1975 with a 46.5 average -- a TU record that stood for 43 years. He was a third-round selection by the Seattle Seahawks in 1976 NFL Draft. Engles played three seasons in the NFL with Seattle, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles. He was inducted into the TU Athletic Hall of Fame last month.

Griffith, a 1972 Memorial graduate, was the first Oklahoman to win the Sugar Bowl tournament in New Orleans and the sportsmanship awards. At age 14, she won the national hard court doubles crown and ranked high in multiple age divisions. As a Junior Wightman Cup member, she played alongside sisters Chris and Jeanne Evert. She played on the University of Oklahoma's first women's tennis team after earlier playing for Central State and Lamar. For five years in the 1980s, she was Oral Roberts University's women's head coach.

Before becoming a state leader in public relations, business and civic affairs, Turnbo received All-American baseball honors at Northeastern A&M and was an All-Missouri Valley conference selection at the University of Tulsa. Turnbo, a 1963 Hale graduate, was TU's sports information director before joining one of Oklahoma's largest advertising agencies. He is the chairman emeritus of Schnake Turnbo Frank, the state's oldest public relations and leadership development firm.

Tickets for the banquet are available at $100 individually or a table for 10 at $1,000. Reservations can be made by contacting Lisa Norman in the Athletics Office by email at normali@tulsaschools.org or by calling 918-746-6453.