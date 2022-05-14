TPS Athletics Hall of Fame class includes Caleb Green, Tom Maxwell

Caleb Green, Tom Maxwell, John Hammond, Jamilah O'Neal-Carter and Allen Mullinax will be inducted into the Tulsa Public Schools Athletics Hall of Fame next month.

Eight more inductees in the HOF's Class of 2022 will be announced over the next two weekends for the 10th annual banquet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 2, at the DoubleTree Tulsa at Warren Place. A reception will start at 5:30 p.m.

Green led Memorial to a state title in 2003 and he went on to become one of the greatest basketball players in Oral Roberts history. As a senior, he averaged 21.2 points and 14.7 rebounds as he was honored as the Tulsa World’s state player of the year. At ORU, he led the Golden Eagles to two NCAA Tournament appearances and an NIT berth. In 128 college games, he averaged 19.6 points and 9.3 rebounds. He had 2,503 career points at ORU.

Maxwell, before becoming Flintco’s President and CEO, was an infielder on two state championship baseball teams for Webster and was a team captain. In the 1961 title game, he belted the first pitch off the left-center wall to set the tone for Webster’s victory. He also was on the football and wrestling teams. At the University of Oklahoma, he was an All-Big Eight Conference selection as a third baseman in 1967.

Hammond was Central's starting quarterback in football, a starting forward in basketball, and competed in high hurdles and broad jump for the track team. He earned All-State honors in football and basketball. In basketball, he helped Central reach the state title game. In the 1962 All-State football game, he played both ways as a QB and cornerback, and was the offensive MVP. At OU, he was a part-time starter at QB and played other positions.

O'Neal-Carter was a two-time winner of the Tulsa Tribune All-City Player of the Year in girls basketball in 1990 and '91. She helped McLain reach the girls' state tournament for the first time. As a senior, she averaged 16.2 points per game after averaging 16.9 points in her junior year.

Mullinax was an All-State selection and team captain for Rogers in baseball, football and wrestling. He helped the Ropers win a state baseball title as a sophomore in 1968 and was a baseball All-American in 1970. As a wrestler, he was a state runner-up as a junior in 1969 and champion in 1970. He was a sixth-round draft choice by the Montreal Expos in '70 and played three seasons in their minor league system.

Tickets for the banquet are available at $100 individual or a table for 10 at $1,000. Reservations can be made by contacting Lisa Norman in the Athletics Office by email at normali@tulsaschools.org or by calling 918-746-6453.

The 22nd annual TPS Athletics Golf Tournament, played in a scramble format, is scheduled Friday, June 3 at LaFortune Golf Course with a shotgun start at 1:30 p.m. Lunch will be at 12:30 p.m. The individual entry fee is $125 and $450 for teams. Proceeds from these events go to the Legends Foundation (501c3) to support and enhance TPS athletic programs. To enter, call LaFortune at 918-496-6200.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.