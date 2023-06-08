Barry Lewis vividly remembers the first high school sporting event he covered nearly 40 years ago.

It wasn’t overly dissimilar to the manner which games are conducted in the modern day. However, the general draw and popularity to the mecca of Tulsa sports, high school football, was minimal.

Fast forward, football coaches are making six-figure digits in compensation while stadiums are garnering renovations and ramifications Lewis himself couldn’t even foresee. Those are just two of the bevy of factors highlighting the drastic growth in Tulsa high school sports over the years.

On Thursday, Lewis saw his launch into the media world come full circle, being one of 12 new inductees into the Tulsa Public Schools Athletics Hall of Fame.

“Most people did not envision that Tulsa (high school) sports would become as big as they are today,” said Lewis, the World's college and high school sports editor. “It’s just been fascinating to watch.”

Forty years ago, local talent amounted nowhere near to its modern quantification. Since his journalistic career commenced, it has skyrocketed.

Five TPS graduates are listed on NFL active rosters — three from Booker T. Washington, one from McLain and another from Memorial — while a multitude of alumni hold spots on a variety on Division I college programs. A similar trajectory stands for sports such as baseball, softball and basketball.

“It’s a little bit (surreal),” Lewis said. “Melvin Gilliam played in one of the first high school games I ever covered, and I grew up watching some of the other inductees. Now we’re all here together."

Other inductees include former University of Tulsa and NFL punter Rick Engles; Gilliam, a two-sport standout at OSU and BTW; Edison All-State selection (1979) and former ORU player Lance Williams; former ORU women’s tennis coach Janet Thomas Griffith; and former BTW basketball star Weldon Tisdale — brother of OU/BTW legend Wayman Tisdale.

Weldon, a starter on the 1977 BTW basketball state title team, set the single-game scoring title for the Hornets with 39 points, which Wayman eventually broke.

“That was Wayman,” Weldon said with a chuckle. “The Ivy League came for me.

“Unfortunately, OU didn’t come for me.”

Weldon later became the first true freshman to record a varsity start in the Ivy League with Yale.

Griffith, a pioneer for women’s high school sports in Tulsa, began her tennis career in an era where women’s high school sports were nonexistent. Still, she managed to garner a feasible amount of attention, earning her a spot in the Sugar Bowl tennis tournament in New Orleans where she placed first.

“I had to do it all on my own,” Griffith said. “But it all worked out.”

The remainder of the 2023 class consists of former Cleveland State and East Central wrestler Gerald Harris II, former Northeastern A&M softball/volleyball coach Eric Iverson, retired longtime McLain athletic director Philip W. Johnson, former Jenks football coach Ron Lancaster, NEO baseball All-American Steve Turnbo, and Ira Willis Jr., who was a basketball and baseball All-State selection.

Once a month, TPS athletic director Mick Wilson hosts a select number from each school at the Hall of Fame, illustrating the possibility of them compiling the future of Tulsa high school athletics.

Currently, 14 different sports are represented, comprised of 38 members. Every visit, Wilson uses the most recent inductees as a precedent for what could be in the future.

“I don’t know, sitting in this position, how many pinchable moments (we) can have but we’ve had many,” Wilson said. “Really the list is longer than my arm of people who still deserve (to be inducted).

“We tell (the kids), ‘look at the folks on the wall that have paved the way for success.’ Now we’re adding another group of individuals and we’re going to continue to pave the way for these kids.”

