A few tickets are still available for the 11th annual Tulsa Public Schools Athletics Hall of Fame banquet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the DoubleTree Tulsa at Warren Place.

Tickets for the banquet are available at $100 individually or a table for 10 at $1,000. Reservations can be made by contacting Lisa Norman in the Athletics Office by email at normali@tulsaschools.org or by calling 918-746-6453.

A reception will start at 5:30 p.m. Tickets will be available at the door if the event is not sold out. All nine current Tulsa high schools will be represented.

Below are the 12 inductees in alphabetical order:

Rick Engles: A 1972 Central graduate, was selected by The Sporting News and Time Magazine as an All-American punter in 1975 with a 46.5 average — a Tulsa record that stood for 43 years. Played three years in the NFL with Seattle, Pittsburgh and Philadelphia.

Melvin Gilliam Sr.: During his senior year in 1984-85, Gilliam received All-American honors from Parade Magazine in football and McDonald’s in basketball after leading Booker T. Washington to state titles in both sports. Later, was a two-sport standout at OSU.

Janet Thomas Griffith: A 1972 Memorial graduate, was the first Oklahoman to win the Sugar Bowl tennis tournament in New Orleans and the sportsmanship awards. At age 14, she won the national hard court doubles crown and ranked high in multiple age divisions. Later, was ORU's women's head coach.

Gerald Harris II: Recorded more than 100 high school wrestling wins in four seasons at Central and East Central, including a state runner=up finish in 1998. Became Cleveland State’s all-time wins leader with 118. As a high school coach, he has won seven state wrestling titles — two in Florida and five in Oklahoma, including this past season with Union’s girls team.

Eric Iverson: A 1985 Rogers graduate, retired at the end of 2021 after 26 years as Northeastern A&M’s head softball coach with a record of 1,116 wins and 266 losses, including a trip to the 2015 national title game. His career winning percentage ranks first and his total wins are fifth in the NJCAA. Also was NEO’s volleyball coach for 18 seasons.

Philip W. Johnson: Retired in 2022 after 12 seasons as McLain’s athletic director and 24 years on its staff. The 1976 McLain graduate coached the Titans’ girls basketball team from 1998-2011. Also was a track coach for 20 years. Before moving to McLain, he was the girls basketball coach at Rogers and led the Lady Ropers to a pair of state tournament appearances.

Ron Lancaster: A Webster graduate, ranks among the top-20 coaches in Oklahoma high school football wins. He coached football state champions at Enid in 1983 and Jenks in 1993. Compiled an overall record of of 305-98 in a 46-year coaching career. At Webster, he was an All-State football selection and helped the Warriors win two state baseball titles in 1958 and ’59.

Barry Lewis: The 1979 Edison graduate is the second media member inducted. Has been a writer for the past 40 years for Tulsa newspapers, including the past 30 with the World. Selected as the National Sports Media Association’s Oklahoma Sportswriter of the Year in 2015.

Weldon Tisdale: Was a starter on BTW's 1977 basketball state title team and was team captain the following year. Set the BTW single-game scoring record with 39 points, later broken by his brother, Wayman. Became one of the first freshmen to play at the varsity level in the Ivy League with Yale.

Steve Turnbo: Before becoming a state leader in public relations, business and civic affairs, the 1963 Hale graduate received All-American baseball honors at Northeastern A&M and was an All-Missouri Valley conference selection at TU.

Lance Williams: The 1978 Tulsa World Metro basketball player of the year, helped Edison reach the state championship game in '77. Was a consensus All-State selection in ’79. Played in 99 games at Oral Roberts from 1979-83 and was the President’s Cup recipient as its top student-athlete in 1983.

Ira Willis Jr.: Was an All-State selection in baseball and basketball. As a senior captain in 1969, he helped Webster win the state baseball title and reach the state championship basketball game. Played basketball and baseball at ORU. Officiated in more than 25 state basketball tournaments.

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.