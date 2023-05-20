Tulsa World college and high school sports editor Barry Lewis, Gerald Harris II, Philip W. Johnson and Ira Willis Jr. are in the final group of this year's inductees for the Tulsa Public Schools Athletics Hall of Fame.

Other inductees announced earlier are Melvin Gilliam Sr., Rick Engles, Janet Thomas Griffith, Eric Iverson. Ron Lancaster, Weldon Tisdale, Steve Turnbo and Lance Williams.

The 11th annual banquet is scheduled at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 8, at the DoubleTree Tulsa at Warren Place. A reception will start at 5:30 p.m. All nine TPS high schools will be represented in the HOF class.

Tickets for the banquet are available at $100 individually or a table for 10 at $1,000. Reservations can be made by contacting Lisa Norman in the Athletics Office by email at normali@tulsaschools.org or by calling 918-746-6453.

Lewis, a 1979 Edison graduate, is the second media member to receive this honor. Former World writer Terrell Lester was inducted in 2018. Lewis has been a writer for the past 40 years for Tulsa newspapers, including the past 30 with the World, and much of that time has been spent covering high school sports. He was selected as the National Sports Media Association's Oklahoma Sportswriter of the Year in 2015.

Harris recorded more than 100 high school wrestling wins in four seasons. He spent his first two years at Central and then moved to East Central. Harris was a three-time state qualifier and a two-time state placer, including a runner-up finish in 1998. He became Cleveland State's all-time wins leader with 118 and was a NCAA Division I three-time qualifier. In addition, he was a four-time Mixed Martial Arts World Champion with a pro record of 25-8. As a high school coach, he has won seven state wrestling championships -- two in Florida and five in Oklahoma, including this past season with Union's girls team.

Johnson retired in 2022 after 12 seasons as McLain's athletic director and 24 years on its staff. The 1976 McLain graduate coached the Titans' girls basketball team from 1998-2011. He also was a track coach for 20 years, including the last 18 with the girls squad. Before moving to McLain, he was the girls basketball coach at Rogers and led the Lady Ropers to a pair of state tournament appearances. Johnson, a four-sport athlete at McLain, also helped launch the school's athletic hall of fame.

Willis was an All-State selection in baseball and basketball. As a senior captain in 1969, he helped Webster win the state baseball title and reach the state championship basketball game. He played basketball and baseball at Oral Roberts University. Willis officiated in more than 25 state basketball tournaments.

