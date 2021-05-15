TPS Athletics Hall of Fame adds four to Class of 2021

Popsey Floyd, Gerald "Corky" Oglesby, Susan Kraft Yandell and Jerry Billings will be inducted into the Tulsa Public Schools Athletics Hall of Fame next month.

They will join other 2021 inductees Phil Harmon, Felix Jones, Morey Villareal and John Admire.

Six more inductees will be announced over the next two weekends for the ninth annual banquet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 10, at the DoubleTree Tulsa at Warren Place. A reception will start at 5:30 p.m.

Floyd was a 2004 Tulsa World All-State first-team selection at defensive end. He had 145 tackles and 23 sacks to help East Central reach the Class 5A semifinals for the second consecutive year. Floyd, who also lettered in basketball and track, had 321 career tackles and 51 sacks. He went on to play for the University of Tulsa.

In 2011, he joined the Tulsa Police Department and spent two years as TPD's first community resource officer. In 2017, he was one of the Tulsa World’s “Tulsans of the Year.”