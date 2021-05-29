TPS Athletics Hall of Fame adds former TU/McLain standout Shawn Jackson

Shawn Jackson, Dale Hogg and Mike Knox are the final three additions announced for this year’s class of inductees to the Tulsa Public Schools Athletics Hall of Fame.

The other 11 inductees revealed earlier were Felix Jones, Popsey Floyd, Gerald “Corky” Oglesby, Susan Kraft Yandell, John Admire, Jerry Billings, Phil Harmon, Morey Villareal, Rodger Lefler, Tom MacKenna and Terry Rupe.

The ninth annual banquet is scheduled at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 10, at the DoubleTree Tulsa at Warren Place. A reception will start at 5:30 p.m.

Jackson, a 2009 McLain graduate, was a quarterback and linebacker for the Titans. He had career totals of 8,422 total yards, 95 touchdowns and 522 tackles. Jackson also was a basketball standout in high school. At the University of Tulsa, he was the Golden Hurricane’s top defensive player in its 2012 Liberty Bowl win and was the 2013 Conference USA defensive player of the year.

Hogg, a 1960 Booker T. Washington graduate, was a team captain in football and baseball, and also a letterman in basketball and tennis at Booker T. Washington. At Southern Colorado State Pueblo, he played tennis and was the football team’s quarterback.