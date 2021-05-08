TPS Athletics Hall of Fame adds former Dallas Cowboys RB Felix Jones

Former Booker T. Washington and Dallas Cowboys running back Felix Jones will be inducted into the Tulsa Public Schools Athletics Hall of Fame next month.

Also in the first group of 2021 inductees are Phil Harmon, Morey Villareal and John Admire.

Ten more inductees will be announced over the next three weekends for the ninth annual banquet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 10, at the DoubleTree Tulsa at Warren Place. A reception will begin at 5:30 p.m.

Jones was the Tulsa World's state football player of the year in 2004 with 2,282 rushing yards and 48 touchdowns to help the Hornets reach the Class 5A final, an All-American as a kick returner at Arkansas in 2007 and the Cowboys' first-round draft choice in '08. Jones also was a track and field standout for Washington and played on the 2005 state runner-up basketball team.

Jones played in the NFL from 2008-13 with his first five seasons for Dallas before finishing his career with Pittsburgh. He led the NFL with a 5.9 per carry average in 2009 and had a career-high 1,250 total yards in 2010.

Harmon was the World's 1965 state basketball player of the year with Central. He played four seasons at Kansas, helping the Jayhawks win the 1967 Big Eight title and reach the 1968 NIT final.