TPS Athletics Hall of Fame adds Adele Lukken Peterson, Leah Hope Taber, Robert Mayes Sr., Perry Moss

Adele Lukken Peterson, Leah Hope Taber, Robert Mayes Sr., and Perry Moss will be inducted into the Tulsa Public Schools Athletics Hall of Fame next month.

They join Caleb Green, Tom Maxwell, John Hammond, Jamilah O'Neal-Carter and Allen Mullinax who were announced last week as members in the HOF's Class of 2022.

The final four 2022 inductees will be announced next weekend for the 10th annual banquet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 2, at the DoubleTree Tulsa at Warren Place. A reception will start at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets for the banquet are available at $100 individual or a table for 10 at $1,000. Reservations can be made by contacting Lisa Norman in the Athletics Office by email at normali@tulsaschools.org or by calling 918-746-6453.

Lukken Peterson won two OSSAA state girls individual golf titles in 1980 and ’81, and led the Eagles to a team championship in ’80. While at Edison, she twice won the Oklahoma Golf Association’s state junior golf championship. In 1978, ’81 and ’83, she was the Women’s State Amateur runner-up.

After starting her collegiate career at SMU, she transferred to the University of Tulsa, where was an All-American first-team selection as a senior in ’86 after leading TU to a fifth-place finish in the NCAA Championship. She was on the LPGA Tour from 1986-93 and inducted into the TU Athletic Hall of Fame in 1998.

Hope Taber earned All-State honors in soccer and basketball, and was all-district in softball at Hale. After graduating in 2005, she went on to play soccer for four seasons at Oklahoma State, where she helped the Cowgirls reach the NCAA Tournament’s second round in 2006, ’07 and ’08.

Mayes helped Booker T. Washington win five state football titles in 15 years as an assistant coach. He was elevated from defensive coordinator to head coach in 1974 and led the Hornets to an 8-1 record. He gave up that position to remain at BTW as an assistant principal due to a rule that coaches could not also be administrators. A 1952 BTW graduate, he was inducted into the  University of Maryland Eastern Shore Athletic Hall of Fame in 1977.

Moss had the potential to join his brother, Les, in baseball’s major leagues, but his decision to focus on football led to a coaching career of more than 50 years after being a standout as a player. Before his senior year at Central, his parents moved to Seattle, but he stayed in his hometown and that led to a scholarship at TU.

After helping TU as a tailback win the 1945 Orange Bowl, he served two years in the U.S. Air Force before moving to the University of Illinois. As a quarterback, he led Illinois to the 1947 Rose Bowl title and earned All-American honors. He was the first player to lead two different colleges to New Year’s Day bowl wins. He spent one season with the NFL’s Green Bay Packers before a shoulder injury led to the start of his coaching career. He was a head coach at Florida State and Marshall, and with Montreal in the CFL, won  an Arena Football League title as a head coach, and was a NFL assistant.

The 22nd annual TPS Athletics Golf Tournament, played in a scramble format, is scheduled Friday, June 3 at LaFortune Golf Course with a shotgun start at 1:30 p.m. Lunch will be at 12:30 p.m. The individual entry fee is $125 and $450 for teams. Proceeds from these events go to the Legends Foundation (501c3) to support and enhance TPS athletic programs. To enter, call LaFortune at 918-496-6200.

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

