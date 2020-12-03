Tournament of Champions pairings feature Webster-Kingfisher boys showdown

Webster and Kingfisher will finally get a chance to meet in the 56th annual Tournament of Champions.

Pairings for the state's annual high school basketball showcase, scheduled for Dec. 28-30 at the BOK Center, were announced Thursday.

The marquee opening-round matchup will feature Kingfisher against Webster. Those teams were on course to meet in the Class 4A semifinals in March, but the tournament was canceled a few hours before it was scheduled to start due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kingfisher won the 4A state title in 2017 and '19, and was ranked No. 1 going into the '20 state tournament. For Webster, it will be the school's first appearance in the TofC.

There will be eight games each day, starting at 9 a.m. with a girls game, and alternating with the boys bracket, with the final boys game scheduled to start at 8:30 p.m. Ticket information will be announced later. The tournament is at the BOK Center after spending the past nine years at Mabee Center.

"We are excited to be in the 56th year of this tournament," Tulsa Public Schools athletic director Gil Cloud said. "We are hopeful we can improve the level of health across the state so we can have this great tournament and don't lose any teams."