`Tough pill to swallow' as COVID sidelines Rogers; Memorial bids for fourth title in a row

High school basketball's regular season included numerous games canceled due to COVID protocols.
But after the first few weeks of the postseason rolled along uninterrupted, it appeared that COVID might finally start to be fading away from the sports scene. However, there was a cruel reminder Wednesday of the season's fragility.
Tulsa Public Schools announced that Rogers, a state boys qualifier for the first time since 1996, had to withdraw from the 5A tournament due to TPS' COVID protocols after one of its players had a positive test.
"It's a shame," TPS athletic director Gil Cloud said. "I hated it for our kids. They've had a good run. It's just unfortunate."
The Ropers were scheduled to play top-ranked Midwest City Carl Albert in the tournament opener at 2 p.m. Thursday at Owasso High School. Carl Albert instead will receive a bye to the semifinals.
Rogers coach David Winton received the news of the player's positive test just before noon Wednesday and soon met with his team after talking with Cloud and school officials.
"It was tough," Winton said. "I would like to tell you that I handled it like a grown adult when I talked with our players, but I couldn't get through it. I regained my composure, got my thoughts together and told them how much I appreciated them allowing me to coach them.
"I told our players they should be very proud of qualifying for the state tournament and they should be celebrating that. I thought we were putting together a good approach for playing Carl Albert. The kids were playing well."
Rogers won 14 of its past 17 games after starting the season 0-3. The Ropers had experienced COVID cancellations this season due to opponents being quarantined, but had not been quarantined until Wednesday. Winton said it's going to be difficult not to get to see his players again for two weeks.
"We had been doing everything right, following all the protocols," Winton said. "This is a tough pill to swallow. Our kids handled it the best they could. I'm heartbroken for them."
OSSAA associate director Mike Whaley said Wednesday that the overall success of conducting postseason competition can be attributed to "the great job our administrative teams at schools have been doing and they've been getting better at the protocols."
Among the protocols are limited seating. Capacity at each game Thursday and Friday will be 400 at all four sites except Skiatook, where 1,500 will be allowed. Capacity for the finals Saturday at Mabee Center will be about 3,000. Masks are mandatory at all venues and temperature checks will be done at Mabee Center. For the first time at an OSSAA championship, all tickets will be reserved seats for the finals at Mabee Center. Arenas will be cleared of fans after each game throughout the tournaments.
With the Rogers-Carl Albert quarterfinal canceled, the 5A boys tournament will start 4 p.m. Thursday with Memorial facing Ardmore. Memorial has won the last three 5A state tournaments and had a good shot to win a fourth last year before it was called off a few hours before tip-off due to the Del City's team's possible COVID exposure and other factors as the pandemic was breaking out.
"Last year we got the news in (our) gym just when we were about to board the bus, " Memorial coach Bobby Allison said. "I told everybody, regardless of what was going to happen, let's get back to this locker room next year, the Thursday morning before we play in the state tournament."
And that wasn't easy. Memorial is the only of the seven Tulsa-area boys teams scheduled to play in last year's 6A-5A tournaments that has qualified this year.
Memorial junior Bradyn Hubbard is excited about playing in his first state tournament and isn't taking the opportunity for granted.
"We're doing this for all the seniors from this year because they didn't get to realize this last year," Hubbard said. "I talk to the seniors a lot from last year and they really wanted this. I'm going to put in the work for them so we can get this ring like we were supposed to do last year. We had to work to get into this position."
After last year's tournament was called off, the Chargers weren't able to gather together again for three months when they were allowed to start workouts in the parking lot outside of Memorial Veterans Arena. Nine months later, Memorial has a chance again for a fourth consecutive 5A state title.
"We know with all the situations throughout the world that we're blessed to be playing," Allison said.