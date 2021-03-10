`Tough pill to swallow' as COVID sidelines Rogers; Memorial bids for fourth title in a row

With the Rogers-Carl Albert quarterfinal canceled, the 5A boys tournament will start 4 p.m. Thursday with Memorial facing Ardmore. Memorial has won the last three 5A state tournaments and had a good shot to win a fourth last year before it was called off a few hours before tip-off due to the Del City's team's possible COVID exposure and other factors as the pandemic was breaking out.

"Last year we got the news in (our) gym just when we were about to board the bus, " Memorial coach Bobby Allison said. "I told everybody, regardless of what was going to happen, let's get back to this locker room next year, the Thursday morning before we play in the state tournament."

And that wasn't easy. Memorial is the only of the seven Tulsa-area boys teams scheduled to play in last year's 6A-5A tournaments that has qualified this year.

Memorial junior Bradyn Hubbard is excited about playing in his first state tournament and isn't taking the opportunity for granted.

"We're doing this for all the seniors from this year because they didn't get to realize this last year," Hubbard said. "I talk to the seniors a lot from last year and they really wanted this. I'm going to put in the work for them so we can get this ring like we were supposed to do last year. We had to work to get into this position."