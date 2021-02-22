Tim Holt Jr. returns to Sapulpa as head football coach

Tim Holt Jr.'s hiring as Sapulpa High School football's head coach was unanimously approved by the Sapulpa School Board of Education on Monday night.

Holt went 19-15 with three playoff berths in three seasons as Coweta's head coach from 2016-18, including a district title in '18, before returning to Broken Arrow as passing and special teams coordinator, and receivers coach for the past two seasons.

“I couldn’t be happier than I am right now to be a part of this great community,” Holt said in a press release. “We have a tremendous amount of talented young men and I am honored to be able to lead them to achieve their absolute best on the field, as well as help guide them towards life beyond football.”

Holt attended Sapulpa through his junior year before moving to Kellyville when his father accepted a coaching position there.

Holt succeeds Robert Borgstadt, who resigned after five seasons as Sapulpa's head football coach. Borgstadt went 18-14 with three playoff berths over the past three seasons.

