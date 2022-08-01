Tickets still available for Tuesday's All-World Awards banquet

Our 2021-22 athletes of the year from fall, winter and spring high school sports will be announced at the sixth annual All-World Awards banquet, presented by Bill Knight Automotive, on Tuesday at the Renaissance Tulsa Hotel and Convention Center.

Tickets for the All-World Awards banquet are $55 and are available at allworldawards.com.

All-World Awards honor outstanding area performers in high school sports. The banquet will start at 6:30 p.m., with a social hour and registration starting at 5:30 p.m.

“This event is something that means a lot to the Tulsa World because it means a lot to our readers,” said Tulsa World Editor Jason Collington. “We take a night to celebrate each sport and the athletes who have made incredible accomplishments. If you want to be reminded of some of the good news in our community, this night is for you. There are so many stories that will grab you.”

Rod Thompson will be the keynote speaker at the event..

Thompson was an All-State basketball player at Beggs and a three-year starting guard for the University of Tulsa from 1995-98. He helped Beggs win three state titles and the Golden Hurricane reach two NCAA tournaments. Thompson is well known across the state as a longtime broadcaster with Cox Cable/YurView Sports and for his work with youth basketball players as the Oklahoma PWP (Playing With Purpose) program director.

In addition to athletes of the year, there also will be be winners announced for other awards that honor the top overall athletes of the year, coaches, fans, band, cheer squad, dance team, mascot and fans, and those who have excelled in the classroom. A comeback athlete of the year will be honored as well as an inspirational athlete. There also will be a lifetime achievement award winner.