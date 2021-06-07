OSU basketball coach Mike Boynton will be the keynote speaker at the fifth annual All-World Awards, presented by Bill Knight Automotive, on Tuesday, June 29, at Stoney Creek Hotel and Conference Center in Broken Arrow.

Athletes of the year will be honored from finalists already announced in football, basketball, wrestling, swimming, volleyball, softball and cross country. Finalists for baseball, golf, soccer, tennis and track and field will be announced soon.

There also will be be winners announced for other awards that honor the top overall athletes of the year, coaches and fans, and those who have excelled in the classroom. A comeback athlete of the year will be honored as well as an inspirational athlete who will receive the sportsmanship award. There also will be a lifetime achievement award winner.