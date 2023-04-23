For the first time in the All-World Awards’ seven-year history, the banquet that honors the top performers in area high school sports will be held in downtown Tulsa.

The Cox Business Convention Center will be the site for the Tulsa World event that is scheduled for Thursday night, June 29. For the fourth year in a row, the All-World Awards are sponsored by Bill Knight Automotive. A featured speaker will be announced at a later date.

Tickets for the All-World Awards banquet are available at allworldawards.com — $65 for general admission.

Check-in time will be from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m. and the awards ceremony will begin at 7 p.m.

The first group of 24 finalists from fall sports for All-World awards was announced earlier this year. Winter sports finalists will be revealed this week — swimming on Wednesday, wrestling on Thursday, boys basketball on Friday and girls basketball on Saturday. Spring sports finalists will be announced soon after their seasons end in May.

During the June 29 banquet, selections for the athlete of the year in 20 varsity high school sports will be announced. There also will be winners announced for other awards that honor the top overall athletes of the year, coaches, fans, band, cheer squad and fans, and those who have excelled in the classroom. A comeback athlete of the year will be honored as well as an inspirational athlete. There also will be a lifetime achievement award winner.

“The All-World Awards gives us a time to take a moment and celebrate the best in high school sports and honor the student athletes and coaches who show us what excellence looks like,” said Jason Collington, editor of the Tulsa World. “No one covers high school sports like the Tulsa World and so we have made it a priority to have this event to not just complement our coverage but highlight one of the centerpieces of our community.”

Each winning athlete will receive a scholarship along with his or her award. The World has awarded more than $150,000 in scholarships over the past six years.

As part of the annual All-World Awards, the World wants to honor the best mascot, band, cheer squad, dance team and fan base in a contest sponsored by Tulsa Tech.

Winners will be based on who gets the most votes.

Nominations can be submitted at go.tulsaworld.com/schoolspirit until May 5. Voting starts May 15 and continues until June 2.

Below are the fall sports finalists:

Football (Offense): Camden Crooks, Cushing; Kirk Francis, Metro Christian; Connor Kirby, Bixby; DJ McKinney Jr., Union; Noah Roberts, Stillwater.

Football (Defense): Cale Fugate, Bixby; Devin Robinson, Union; Gabe Rodriguez, Wagoner; Reese Roller, Verdigris; Jaxon Woods, Hominy.

Cross Country (Boys): Andrew Smithwick, Lincoln Christian; Jeremiah Tangren, Regent Prep; Keegan Thomas, Stillwater.

Cross Country (Girls): Peyton Carson, Mannford; Shayna Hendrix, Kiefer; Gwyn Meyers, Bishop Kelley.

Softball: Kayla Adams, Jenks; Jayelle Austin, Owasso; McKenna Ingram, Bristow; Chaney Helton, Coweta; Emma Trine, Broken Arrow.

Volleyball: Kate Hook, Holland Hall; Curry Kendall, Bishop Kelley; Maren Johnson, Jenks.