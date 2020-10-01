 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Three former Ponca City coaches charged with sexual offenses involving students

Three former Ponca City coaches charged with sexual offenses involving students

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

OKLAHOMA CITY - Three former Ponca City wrestling coaches have been accused in criminal charges of sexual offenses involving students and former students.

Former head wrestling coach Jared Wynn, 31, was charged with misdemeanor harassment by use of an electronic device and permitting invitees under 21 to possess or consume alcohol or controlled dangerous substance.

Lay coach Dylan Schickram, 21, faces felony charges of first or second-degree rape and soliciting sexual conduct or communication with a minor by use of technology.

Volunteer coach Justice Circle has been charged with felonies for one count of lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16 and soliciting sexual conduct or communication with a minor by use of technology.

Click here to link to the article at The Oklahoman. Some articles require a subscription to read.

Featured video: Early voting will be at ONEOK Field, says Tulsa County Election Board secretary

 

Featured gallery: Throwback Tulsa: Tulsa Roughnecks win North American Soccer League championship on this day in 1983

 

 

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News