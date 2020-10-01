Three former Ponca City coaches charged with sexual offenses involving students

OKLAHOMA CITY - Three former Ponca City wrestling coaches have been accused in criminal charges of sexual offenses involving students and former students.

Former head wrestling coach Jared Wynn, 31, was charged with misdemeanor harassment by use of an electronic device and permitting invitees under 21 to possess or consume alcohol or controlled dangerous substance.

Lay coach Dylan Schickram, 21, faces felony charges of first or second-degree rape and soliciting sexual conduct or communication with a minor by use of technology.

Volunteer coach Justice Circle has been charged with felonies for one count of lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16 and soliciting sexual conduct or communication with a minor by use of technology.