Young players boost contenders at state girls tennis tournament

OKLAHOMA CITY — Don’t look now, but a youth movement is taking place in high school girls tennis in Oklahoma.

Underclassmen, even freshmen, are consistently beginning to make more contributions to the success of their respective schools’ programs.

A quick glance at the opening-day results on Friday for the schools defending state titles at this year’s OSSAA state girls tennis championships — Bishop Kelley in Class 6A, Cascia Hall in Class 5A and Holland Hall in Class 4A — shows just what impact these younger athletes are having.

With a lineup that has three freshmen of the six players who are competing this weekend at state, which is being contested at the Oklahoma City Tennis Center, Cascia Hall did not lose a match on Friday to advance all four of its entries (two singles, two doubles) to the semifinal round.

Freshman Lauren Irwin, the top seed at No. 2 singles, led the way with two victories while permitting just two games to opponents in those matches.

At No. 2 doubles, the freshmen tandem of London Siegfried and Millie Tuttle, seeded No. 4, rolled into the semifinals as well with a pair of wins while also surrendering just two games along the way.

Commandos head coach Kristin Liles lauded the play of her three freshmen on Friday.

“They were very well-prepared,” said Liles, who guided both the Cascia Hall girls’ and boys’ teams to state crowns a year ago.

“They had cool heads, and they definitely did not play like freshmen today. It’s nice to see some calm and they went to work.”

Due to graduation losses from a year ago, Liles had quite a void to fill this year and the freshmen have stepped in to contribute.

“I graduated four last year that were big impact players,” the Commandos head coach said. “So it was nice to bring up some youth, some young ones, and they’re definitely making a difference for our team.

“They wanted to win,” Liles added. “They were hungry. That’s another thing I love about the younger players. They come in, chomping at the bit, ready to go.”

Also advancing to the semifinals for Cascia Hall are Kendal Blevins at No. 1 singles and the No. 1 doubles squad of Layla Drotar and Lydia Hoose, the No. 2 seed.

In Class 4A, Holland Hall hopes to win a second straight state title with a lineup that does not feature any seniors.

For No. 1 singles player Abby Wise, who won a state title in doubles as a sophomore in 2021, a senior-less squad is not a hindrance.

“I think it makes our team a lost closer,” Wise said on Friday just after dispatching Mount St. Mary’s Maggie Brown 6-1 6-2 to move into the semifinals.

“We have a momentum for next year that we can build on and become a better team. The bond that we have, it’s kind of fun. We miss our seniors from last year, but we have new players — two freshmen and a sophomore — that have really stepped up and helped out.”

The sophomore, Caroline McKee, the No. 1 seed at No. 2 singles, won both her matches Friday to advance to the round of four.

The two freshmen for the Dutch — Sofia Parducci and Faith Koontz — both compete in doubles.

Koontz and Natalie Gillett, the top seeds, relinquished just two games in earning a semifinal berth. Parducci and Kennedy Cox, who teamed with Wise for a state doubles title last year, advanced to the semifinal round Friday as No. 1 seeds at No. 2 doubles dropping just one game along the way.

Meanwhile, in Class 6A, Bishop Kelley seeking a third straight title after a 6A crown in 2021 and a 5A title in 2019 (no 2020 event held due to COVID-19) sent both of the Comets’ singles entries into the semifinals.

At No. 2 singles, top seed Jasel Bailey, who has lost only one match all season, gave up only two games in her two victories on Friday.

As a freshman a year ago, Bailey placed second at No. 1 doubles.

“I tried to remember the experience I had last year and use that to kind of calm my nerves,” Bailey said after her 6-1, 6-1 quarterfinal victory against Broken Arrow’s Ines Gonzalwz-Nava to punch her ticket to the semifinals.

“It’s still nerve-racking coming here just because this is the last time you will play with your team that you have for the year. You just want to put all that you have on the line and show what you have been working on all season.”

Also moving on to the semifinals for the Comets at No. 1 singles is Audrey Brown, seeded No. 2.

The final day of play gets under way at 8 a.m. Saturday.