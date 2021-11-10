Watch Now: Signing day: Family tradition leads Cascia Hall's Aiden Robinson to Sooners

Cascia Hall's Aiden Robinson didn't make his college decision until three weeks ago.
In the end, family ties were a factor in Robinson choosing to continue his tennis career with the University of Oklahoma.
"My whole family has gone to OU," Robinson said Wednesday after a signing ceremony in Cascia's gym. "So I wanted to keep the tradition going and I wanted to stay home.
Robinson selected OU over SMU, Richmond and Trinity.
"It's been a long recruiting process, been fun to meet a lot of new people and coaches, but OU is definitely the right decision," Robinson said.
"It's a really good team, I'm really close with all the guys on the team, so I think I can really thrive there."
Last season, Robinson was an All-World finalist as he won the 4A No. 1 singles title and helped the Commandos win the team championship. He won 15 of his final 16 matches and finished 22-3.
