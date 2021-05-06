 Skip to main content
Union's Jayden Rowe is the latest Tulsa World spring sports male athlete of the week
  Updated
Union's Jayden Rowe
Mike Brown

Jayden Rowe * Union * Track * Jr.

Won the 100 meters at the Frontier Conference meet, nipping speedy teammate AJ Green and posting the state’s third-fastest time this season (10.45). Also has the second-fastest time in the 200 meters (21.28) and is part of Union's state-leading times in the 4x100, 4x200 and 4x400 relays. Rated a three-star defensive back by Rivals and 247Sports, has committed to play football at the University of Oklahoma.

mike.brown@tulsaworld.com

