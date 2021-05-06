Union's Jayden Rowe is the latest Tulsa World spring sports male athlete of the week

Jayden Rowe * Union * Track * Jr.
Won the 100 meters at the Frontier Conference meet, nipping speedy teammate AJ Green and posting the state’s third-fastest time this season (10.45). Also has the second-fastest time in the 200 meters (21.28) and is part of Union's state-leading times in the 4x100, 4x200 and 4x400 relays. Rated a three-star defensive back by Rivals and 247Sports, has committed to play football at the University of Oklahoma.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Mike Brown
Sports Writer
I have covered high school football, basketball and baseball for the Tulsa World since Spencer Tillman, Wayman Tisdale and Troy Aikman were in the 10th grade. Phone: 918-581-8390
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today