Union's AJ Green tries one more time for 100-meter crown

AJ Green’s track career has come full circle.

Two years ago, the Union sprinter was watching the Class 6A state track meet with an injured hamstring sustained in winning the 100-meter race in the regional meet.

He didn’t get to compete last year because the coronavirus wiped out the 2020 spring sports season.

Green said he’ll be laser focused for another chance Saturday when this year's 6A meet unfolds at Edmond Santa Fe High School.

Is he driven by the disappointment of two years ago?

“You always want to win, but it has given me extra motivation,” he said.

Green’s toughest competition might come from a teammate. He and Union junior Jayden Rowe have the second- and third-fastest times in the 100 this season, at 10.44 and 10.46 seconds, respectively.

Lawton’s Josh Bour has the fastest time at 10.43.

Broken Arrow hopes to repeat its big day of two years ago when the Tigers won the boys Class 6A team title and finished runner-up in the girls competition.

Here's a list of top qualifying times for 6A-5A athletes headed into the state meet, according to the Athletic.net website.