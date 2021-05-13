Union's AJ Green tries one more time for 100-meter crown

AJ Green’s track career has come full circle.
Two years ago, the Union sprinter was watching the Class 6A state track meet with an injured hamstring sustained in winning the 100-meter race in the regional meet.
He didn’t get to compete last year because the coronavirus wiped out the 2020 spring sports season.
Green said he’ll be laser focused for another chance Saturday when this year's 6A meet unfolds at Edmond Santa Fe High School.
Is he driven by the disappointment of two years ago?
“You always want to win, but it has given me extra motivation,” he said.
Green’s toughest competition might come from a teammate. He and Union junior Jayden Rowe have the second- and third-fastest times in the 100 this season, at 10.44 and 10.46 seconds, respectively.
Lawton’s Josh Bour has the fastest time at 10.43.
Broken Arrow hopes to repeat its big day of two years ago when the Tigers won the boys Class 6A team title and finished runner-up in the girls competition.
Here's a list of top qualifying times for 6A-5A athletes headed into the state meet, according to the Athletic.net website.
Class 6A Boys
100: 2, AJ Green, Union 10:44. 3, Jayden Rowe, Union 10.46. 200: 1, Rowe, Union 21.15. 2, Presley, Bixby 21-33. 1600: 1, Keegan Thomas, Stillwater 4:23.96. 3, Blake Feron, Broken Arrow 4:26.61. 3,200: 2, Shawn Rutledge, Union 9:41.81. 110H: 2, Blake Osmond, Jenks 14.78. 330H: 3, Zach McGowan, Jenks 39.77. 4x100: 1, Union 41.06. 4x200: 3, Union 1:27.54. 4x400: 3, Broke Arrow 3:25.44. 4x800: 2, Broken Arrow 8:06.99. Shot: 1, Gabe Ford, Union 52-9. Discus: 1, Josh Henrich, Jenks 153-4. 3, Reginald Wilson, Union 148-7. HJ: 1, Anthony Allen, Broken Arrow 6-6. PV: 1, Clayton Shaw, Broken Arrow 15-0. 2, Broken Arrow, Weston Hulse 14-0. LJ: 1, Cadan Peters, Bixby 22-5. 3, Josh Newkirk, Union 22-5.
Class 5A Boys
5A Boys: 100: 3, Jordan Drew, B.T. Washington. 400: 2, Max Clark, Coweta 49.90. 110H: 1, Seth Kickapoo, Collinsville 15.72. 300H: 1, Matthew Mercer, Bishop Kelley 40.54. 3, Kickapoo, Collinsville 42.64. 4x100: 2, B.T. Washington 42.96. 4x200: 2, McAlester 1:30.69. 3, Bishop Kelley 1:31.47. 4x800: 2, Tahlequah 8:15.18. Shot: 1, Justin Hines, Coweta 51-9. 2, Andrew Carney, Collinsville 5-02. Discus: 1, Carney, Collinsville 146-4. HJ: 2, Andrew Hughes, 6-6. PV: 1, Jacob Munoz, Collinsville 11-6. LJ: 3, Jeremiah Besses, Bishop Kelley 21-5.
Class 6A Girls
100: 1, KayVonna Jackson, 11.84. 200: 2, Sydney Smith, Union 25-08. 800: 1, Deborah Mazzei, Jenks 2:17.17. 2, Avery Mazzei, Jenks 2:17.40. 1600: Avery Mazzei, Jenks 5:09.56. 2, Cayden Dawson, Bixby 5:09.80. 3, Deborah Mazzei, Jenks 5:15.05. 3200: 1, Dawson 10:53.33. 2, Payton Hinkle, Broken Arrow 10:57.1 100H: 3, Kyndall Hicks, Bixby 15.34. 300H: 1, Sarah Cochran, Union 47.08. 3, Hicks 47.74. 4x100: 4x200: Union 1:42.89. 4x400: 2, Union 3:59.76. 4x800: 1, Jenks 9:28.97. 3, Broken Arrow 9:54.38. Shot: 2, Abigail Lasiter, Broken Arrow 40-0. 3, Amiyah Norwood, Union 39-8. Discus: 2, Abigail Lasiter, Broken Arrow 130-2. HJ: T1, Lari Migliorino, Jenks 5-4. T1, Ragen Hodge, Bartlesville 5-4. T1, Monica Atkins, Broken Arrow. PV: 2, Naomee Casey, Broken Arrow 11-3.5. 3, Quincy Turner, Bartlesville. LJ: 3, Andra Mohler, Bixby 17-2.5.
Class 5A Girls
400: 2, Alexis Cavin, Pryor. 800: 1, Lily Couch, Tahlequah 2:26.14. 2, Hailey Secrest, Coweta 2:26.64. 3, Bella Harrison, Bishop Kelley 2:28.01. 1600: 2, Couch 5:33.65. 3, McKenna Hood, Tahlequah 5:34.12. 3200: 1, Breless Burcham, Coweta 11:49.55. 300H: 3, Olivia Miles, Bishop Kelley 47.87. 4x400: 2, Claremore 4:15.11. 3, Bishop Kelley 4:15.73. 4x800: 1, Tahlequah 10:02.25. 2, Coweta 10:08.15. Shot: 2, Oki Darrow, Skiatook 35-6.5. HJ: 1, Emily Morrison, Tahlequah.
State tennis
Jenks appears to be one of the teams to beat in the 6A boys state tennis tournament. Action begins at 8 a.m. Friday at the Oklahoma City Tennis Center.
Here's a look at eastern qualifiers:
Class 6A
At Union
No. 1 Singles: 1. Ashwin Chandrasekar, Union; 2. Konnor Collins, Broken Arrow; 3. Colby Williamson, Sand Springs; 3, Spencer Swearingen, B.T. Washington.
No. 2 Singles: 1. Mario Pacilio, Union. 2. Krish Kumar, B.T. Washington. 3. Kaden Clark, Sand Springs. 4. Tyler Sams, Broken Arrow.
No. 1 Doubles: 1. Kevin Gannon/Nolan Hance, Union. 2. Max Fitzgerald/Grant Hinkle, Broken Arrow. Andrew Aylor/Joey Perkins, Owasso. 4. Preston Callahan/Josh Garner, Muskogee.
No. 2 Doubles: 1. Sloan French/Keshav Parameswaran, Union. 2. Cade Callahan/Christopher Sawyer, Broken Arrow. 3. James Coleman/Jordan Jones, Owasso. 4. Carter Hudspeth/Gavin Winn, Muskogee.
At Bixby
No. 1 Singles: 1. Brett Keeling, Jenks. 2. Bryce Baker, Enid. Tony Morina, Bartlesville. 4. Ionacio Cortez, U.S. Grant.
No. 2 Singles: Christian Pensavalle, Jenks; 2. Vaibhav Aggarwal, Bishop Kelley; 3. Kaden Heitfeld, Enid. Preston Sipes, Bixby.
No. 1 Doubles: Alec Rule/Ben Jones, Bishop Kelley. 2. Patrick Bernius/Jacob Cameron, Jenks; 3. Kolten Smith/Ryan Stallsmith, Bixby; Mason Feightner/Cooper Reinhardt, Enid.
No. 2 Doubles: Alex Pollard/James Owens, Bishop Kelley; 2. Jasper Ohlson/Jeremy Song, Jenks; Jacob Handing/Parks Phillips, Enid; Jackson Guest/Noah Rice, Bixby.
Class 5A
At Claremore
No. 1 Singles: 1. Dylan Patterson, Riverfield; 2. Neel Gautam, Durant; 3. Preston Peck, Claremore; 4. Sam Boyer, Collinsville.
No. 2 Singles: 1. Tanner Steidley, Claremore; 2. Colter Fannin, Pryor; 3. Tariq Bedri, Riverfield; 4. Jayson Arnold, Durant.
No. 1 Dougles: 1. Michael McHugh/Jarred Warren, Claremore; 2. Nick Crouse/Logan Marksberry, Durant; 3. Josh Fultz/Tatum Kegley, Pryor; 4. Jackson Gilliam/Owen Eckhardt, Edison.
No. 2 Doubles: 1. Parker Green/Beau Parsons, Claremore; 2. Jake Bell/Trey Pope, Riverfield; 3. Noah Dodson/Corbin Massey, Durant; 4. Levi Gaddy/Ethan Kennedy, Skiatook.
Class 4A
No. 1 Singles: 1. Aiden Robinson, Cascia Hall; 2. Colby Bozarth, Oklahoma Christian School; 3. Ryan Petka, Oklahoma Bible Academy; 4. Zac Daley, Wagoner.
No. 2 Singles: 1. Miller Van Hanken, Cascia Hall; 2. Austin Carter, Wagoner; 3. Eli Shearer, Lincoln Christian; Daniel Kravchuk, Bristow.
No. 1 Doubles: 1. Hunter henry/Gannon Murray, Cascia Hall; 2. Braden Drake/Logan Sterling, Wagoner; 3. Kyle Limerick/Sam Parker, Rejoice Christian; 4. Holden Caldwell/Jackson Morgan, OBA.
No. 2 Doubles: 1. Brock Hannagan/Joey Kacere, Cascia Hall; 2. Kaden Charboneau/Collin Condict, Wagoner; 3. Brody Jonson/Niel Klaus, Lincoln Christian; 4. Conner Shaw/Jaron Foote, Rejoice Christian.
At Holland Hall
No. 1 Singles: 1. Cooper Knutsen, Holland Hall; 2. Enre Boshoff, Regent Prep; 3. Davey Clonts, Metro Christian; Daniel Lacey, Byng.
No. 2 Singles: 1. Jake Craft, Holland Hall; 2. Cole McNeill, Regent Prep; 3. Nino Carabello, Victory Christian; 4. Andrew Cruz, Byng.
No. 1 Doubles: 1. Aaronson/Confe, Holland Hall; 2. D. Boshoff/Halford, Regent Prep; 3. Greene/Scavona, Metro Christian; 4. Hernandez/Ware, Byng.
No. 2 Doubles: 1. Karibian/Lehman, Holland Hall; 2. Aspenson/Hardy, Metro Christian; 3. Goodman/Hoemann, Regent Prep; 4. Stone/Rosiere, Grove.
At Oklahoma Tennis Center
No. 1 Singles: 1. Aydon Andrews, Henryetta.
No. 2 Singles: 1. Ethan Loveall, Henryetta.
No. 1 Doubles: Jordan Osterdock/John Ritter, Henryetta.
No. 2 Doubles: Sheldon Andrews/John Osterdock, Henryetta.