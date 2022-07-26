Union doubles pairing ends career on high note, helps East win All-State tennis

For Savanna Rogers and Ashley Pacilio, it was a great opportunity to end their competitive tennis careers on a high note, in one last high school adventure together for the life-long friends.

The duo, who placed third together at No. 2 Doubles at the Class 6A state tournament back in May, won one last match Tuesday night in the Oklahoma Coaches Association All-State tennis competition at the Michael D. Case Tennis Center at the University of Tulsa.

Rogers and Pacilio teamed up for a lopsided 8-1 victory over Emma Bowers and Sarah Streller of Oklahoma Christian School in their doubles contest. Rogers then went on to win a singles matchup over OKC Heritage Hall’s Lily Plaster, 8-4, although Pacilio dropped her singles contest to Izzy Carey of Edmond North, 8-2.

“It was very fun, I haven’t played tennis since state,” said Rogers, who won the state title in No. 2 Doubles (with a different partner) as a freshman in 2019. “It was a good way to end it. It’s been a great tennis career, I won state my freshman year, that was a good experience. Ashley’s actually my best friend since kindergarten, and we got to play for the last time together.”

The fact that the girls shared this experience was special for both of them, particularly since neither will be playing in college.

“It was great, it was so bittersweet, since I started this with her,” Pacilio said. “I remember when me and her and her dad went over and played at like Zink Park when I was like 12 and not playing tennis, and I decided to start, and they were kind of the ones that mainly got me into it, along with my brother and dad. We’ve literally grown up together. It’s great that we got to play at state together and do this together.”

The Union duo helped the East side prevail 18-12 overall. The competition featured 10 players on each team facing each other once in a singles match and once in a doubles contest, one-set matches up to 8, with each victory counting as a point.

In the boys competition, the East won seven of the 10 singles matches, but the West rallied to claim all five doubles contests, four of them close battles, to take the title, 8-7. The final battle was a hard-fought 8-5 victory by the duo of Lawton Eisenhower’s Jacob Phelps and Harry Zeiders of OKC Heritage Hall over Union’s Ashwin Chandrasekar and Alec Rule of Bishop Kelley to swing it to the West.

The girls didn’t have nearly as much drama, as the East cruised to an 11-4 triumph.

One highlight for the girls was the 8-6 doubles victory by Bishop Kelley’s Maddie Wong and Layla Drotar of Cascia Hall over the OKC Heritage Hall duo of Gracie Shapard and Lily Plaster. For Drotar, who lost to the same pairing of Shapard and Plaster in the Class 5A state final at No. 1 Doubles, along with her partner Lydia Hoose, it was a sweet victory.

“I’m really good friends with Maddie, so it was great to play one last time with her, because she’s not playing in college,” said Drotar, who will be attending Lafayette College in Pennsylvania. “It was awesome, because we had never beat them before and I had lost to them at state, so beating them was really fun.”

Like some of the girls like Rogers and Pacilio, Drotar focused primarily on doubles all season, so having to switch over and also play singles matches was a challenge.

“It was a little different, it was really hard,” Drotar admitted. “I definitely hadn’t played singles in a while, so it was fun doing it again. It was a great experience playing it again before college.”

Tulsa World All-World Player of the Year finalist Maddie Shelley of Bartlesville also contributed to the East victory, winning her singles match 8-3 over Edmond Deer Creek’s Emma Turner and joining her Bartlesville teammate Annabelle Kelly in doubles to defeat Turner and Mabyn Shuffield of Midwest City Carl Albert, 8-4.

“It was so much fun, it gave me some last memories from high school tennis, kind of a last hurrah,” said Shelley, who will be heading to Washburn University in Topeka, Kansas, within the next couple of weeks. “It’s kind of sad, but I have four more years of college tennis, so I’m super-excited. I’m glad I managed the heat okay, but I played pretty good overall.”

Similar to Drotar adjusting to playing singles after playing doubles all year, Shelley, who placed second in the Class 6A state tournament in No. 1 Singles, had to adapt to playing doubles, but enjoyed the process.

“It’s a lot different, it’s something I’m going to have to get used to, especially in college tennis,” Shelley said. “I like playing with a partner, you’re not alone out there, so it’s just something I’m going to have to get used to, but it was a lot of fun.”

Oklahoma Coaches Association All-State Tennis

At Michael D. Case Tennis Center, University of Tulsa

East 18, West 12

Boys

Singles: Cooper Knutsen (Holland Hall), East, def. Harry Zeiders (OKC Heritage Hall), 8-6; Ashwin Chrandraseskar (Union), East, def. Jacob Phelps (Lawton Eisenhower), 8-6; Alec Rule (Bishop Kelley), East, def. Spencer Keeter (Mustang), 8-2; Krish Kumar (Booker T. Washington), East, def. Evan Senger (Elk City), 9-7; Carter Senger (Elk City), West, def. Preston Peck (Claremore), 8-2; Tanner Steidley (Claremore), East, def. Nolyn Mjema (Edmond North), 8-5; Steven Nguyen (Edmond Santa Fe), West, def. Jordan Osterdock (Henryetta), 8-3; Gannon Murray (Cascia Hall), East, def. Josh Phelps (Lawton Eisenhower), 8-0; Alex Pavel (Ardmore), West, def. Ben Jones (Bishop Kelley), 8-3; Nolan Hance (Union), East, def. Chris Do (Mustang), 8-2;

Doubles: Ja. Phelps (Lawton Eisenhower) & Zeiders (OKC Heritage Hall), West, def. Chandrasekar (Union) & Rule (Bishop Kelley), 8-5; E. Senger (Elk City) & C. Senger (Elk City), West, def. Kumar (Booker T. Washington) & C. Knutsen (Holland Hall), 8-6; Mjema (Edmond North) & Nguyen (Edmond Santa Fe), West, def. Murray (Cascia Hall) & Jones (Bishop Kelley), 8-6; Do (Mustang) & Keeter (Mustang), West, def. Hance (Union) & Osterdock (Henryetta), 8-0; Pavel (Ardmore) & Jo. Phelps (Lawton Eisenhower), West, def. Peck (Claremore) & Steidley (Claremore), 8-5;

Girls

Singles: Maddie Shelley (Bartlesville), East, def. Emma Turner (Edmond Deer Creek), 8-3; Layla Drotar (Cascia Hall), East, def. Campbell Christensen (Edmond Memorial), 8-4; Savanna Rogers (Union), East, def. Lily Plaster (OKC Heritage Hall), 8-4; Maddie Wong (Bishop Kelley), East, def. Mabyn Shuffield (Midwest City Carl Albert), 8-1; Izzy Carey (Edmond North), West, def. Ashley Pacilio (Union), 8-2; Gracie Shapard (OKC Heritage Hall), West, def. Daley Reynolds (Claremore), 8-0; Elle Kalcik (Riverfield), East, def. Sarah Streller (Oklahoma Christian School), 8-1; Annabelle Kelly (Bartlesville), East, def. Emma Bowers (Oklahoma Christian School), 8-0; Abigail Simmons (Pryor), East, def. Alexis Giles (Duncan), 8-4; Lexi Zurovetz (McAlester), East, def. Claire Duginski (OKC McGuinness), 8-3;

Doubles: Wong (Bishop Kelley) & Drotar (Cascia Hall), East, def. Plaster (OKC Heritage Hall) & Shapard (OKC Heritage Hall), 8-6; Shelley (Bartlesville) & Kelly (Bartlesville), East, def. Shuffield (Midwest City Carl Albert) & Turner (Edmond Deer Creek), 8-4; Reynolds (Claremore) & Kalcik (Riverfield), East, def. Carey (Edmond North) & Christensen (Edmond Memorial), 8-4; Rogers (Union) & Pacilio (Union), East, def. Bowers (Oklahoma Christian School) & Streller (Oklahoma Christian School), 8-1; Duginski (OKC McGuinness) & Giles (Duncan), West, def. Simmons (Pryor) & Zurovetz (McAlester), 8-5