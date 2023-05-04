TRACK

Class 3A state preview

Victory Christian’s Kallista Frye enters the Class 3A state track meet in Ardmore, scheduled Friday and Saturday, with the state’s best performance this season in the 100-meter dash — an 11.75 scamper at the Sperry meet. She claimed last week’s regional title by running the 100 at 12.25, narrowly edging out teammate, Laci Scott (12.63).

Frye is also the state’s top performer in the 200-meter dash — the same event she won at regionals last week at 25.33.

And as dominant as Frye has been in the short sprints, Regent Prep’s Ellie Hoemann has been crushing the field in the 400- and 800-meter runs. Hoemann won both events at regionals, running the 400 at 59.07 and the 800 at 2:17.

Hoemann was also on Regent Prep’s 3,200-meter relay team, which won last week’s regional crown at 10:30. Hoemann won it alongside Lucy O’Dea, Cardyn Smith and Emmarie Marino.

In the 1,600-meter relay, Kiefer has been 3A’s best team with Shayna Hendrix, Halli Kiddy, Coley Rowton and Grace Strecker as the quartet that won last week’s regional race.

On the boys side in 3A, Rejoice Christian’s Peyton Baker won both the 100- and 200-meter dashes in regional competition. Okmulgee went 1-2 in the 400-meter dash with Larry Yahola first and Homer Reagor second, and Regent Prep claimed the 1,600-meter run (Clay McKinney) and the 3,200-meter run (Jermiah Tangren).

Rejoice Christian also sported three of the four winning relay teams, claiming the 400-, 1,600- and 3,200-meter relay titles.

Evin Kemp racked up points for Beggs in regional action by winning both the shotput and discus titles.

4A state preview

The Bristow girls claimed last week’s regional title in Madill, and Makynzi Spencer-Friday won the 100-meter dash at 12.82.

In the 300-meter hurdles, it was Bristow’s Kinzie Williams (48.11) and Ava Yocham (48.34) who led the way with first- and second-place finishes, respectively.

Bristow also cleaned house in the 400- and 800-meter relays with Yocham, Williams, Spencerfriday contributing, as well as Carlie Capps and Jaliyah Colbert.

In McAlester, it was the Lincoln Christian boys and girls with team titles in regional competition last weekend.

On the girls side, the Bulldogs’ Brynlee Durborow won both the 400- and 800-meter runs, and Jaden Katsis claimed the 100-meter hurdles title.

Lincoln Christian was also dominant in the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs with Durborow lending a helping hand in both, along with Zoe Pybas, Breanna Allen, Ally Huxtable and Baylee Woodrich.

Katsis won gold in the long jump, and Ellie Stine had a first-place throw of 121 feet, 5 inches in the discus.

For the Lincoln Christian boys, Jackson Strode won the 400-meter dash, and Jaxson Brooks claimed the 800-meter run. Then Andrew Smithwick swooped in to win the 3,200-meter run at 10:13.

In 400-, 800- and 1,600-meter relays, Wagoner finished atop the medal podium. And in the throwing events, Hilldale’s Evan Keefe won the shotput and Oologah’s Connor Jones bested the field in the discus.

A/2A state preview

The Liberty boys claimed a regional title in Okemah last weekend, and the Tigers racked up several individual victories. Jaylen Prestridge led the way in the 100-meter dash at 23.67 seconds, and Chunk Bilby was first overall in the 400-meter run at 52.25.

Liberty also won the 800-meter relay with Bilby and Prestridge teaming up with Brandon Aguayo and Jarren Cargil for the crown. Cargil also claimed the long jump title at 21 feet, 2.25 inches.

The 2A/A state meet is scheduled Friday and Saturday at Western Heights.

TENNIS

6A girls state preview

Bishop Kelley heads to this weekend’s girls state tournament at the Oklahoma City Tennis Center fresh off a clean sweep of regional competition at Union.

Jasel Bailey led the Comets at No. 1 singles, Audrey Brown improved to 24-2 at No. 2 singles, and the Comets had Divya Thomas and Laila Wong victorious at No. 1 doubles and Faith Chernisky and Julia Mudd in No. 2 doubles.

Bishop Kelley finished with 36 team points, compared to Union in second with 25.

At the regional in Bixby, it was the Jenks girls who had 36 points to win the team title. Freshman Avery Arant led the Trojans at No. 1 singles and improved to 18-1, while sophomore Quinn Leos led Jenks at No. 2 singles and is now 16-2 after a regional title.

In doubles play, Jenks’ Carrington Hessen and Ava Jacobsen went 3-0 at regionals for the crown, and Sofia Ohlson and Campbell Johnston also picked up three victories for the title at No. 2 doubles.

5A girls state preview

Holland Hall defended its home turf with a team title on Monday. The Dutch won the titles at No. 2 singles (Faith Koontz), No. 1 doubles (Lily Koontz and Abby Wise) and No. 2 doubles (Kennedy Cox and Sofia Parducci).

Holland Hall’s Natalie Gillett ended up second at No. 1 singles, falling to Riverfield’s Lily Clark.

4A girls state preview

The Henryetta girls won a regional title on Monday with 45 team points and edging out Byng, who finished with 35 points.

Abbi Dodge led the Golden Knights with a first-place showing at No. 1 singles and improved to 26-10 this season.

Henryetta’s Andrea Wade is now 19-7 after her regional title at No. 2 singles, where she knocked off Regent Prep’s Grace Lim in the finals.

In No. 1 doubles, Henryetta’s Katie Davis and Kellyn Lollis continued their dominance with a regional title and now stand at 31-5 heading into this weekend’s state tournament.

And the Golden Knights made it a clean sweep with a title at No. 2 doubles, where Casi Bailey and Emma Thompson won three matches and improved to 21-4 this season.

At the LaFortune regional, it was Metro Christian prevailing with the team title and 42 points. The Patriots won titles in both No. 1 singles and No. 2 doubles.

In No. 1 singles, Metro Christian senior Ivy Wilson did not surrender a game and won all three matches in straight sets to improve to 16-2 this season.

The Patriots’ Lily Coffman and Sophia LaButti claimed the No. 2 doubles title with a pair of straight-set victories.

In No. 1 doubles, it was Skiatook that prevailed with Bailee Campbell and Brynlee Frame going 3-0 en route to a regional title and improving to 14-1.

— Ben Johnson, for the Tulsa World