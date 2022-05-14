State tennis notebook: Holland Hall takes state in every category

Holland Hall sweeps titles: Holland Hall entered the weekend with only one first-seeded group, its No. 2 doubles team of Logan Mahan and Rohan Shrestha. The result? A full sweep of all four categories as the Dutch clinched the maximum 36 points to take the 4A State Championship.

Mahan and Shrestha won their championship match, 6-3, 6-0, over Regent Prep, but in all other categories, the Dutch had to go through the top-rated contender in 4A.

In No. 1 singles, second-seeded Cooper Knutsen ran the gauntlet to defeat Elk City’s Evan Senger 6-1, 6-1 in the championship. Holland Hall’s fourth-seeded Porter Arens stifled Senger’s twin, Carter, the defending 4A No. 2 singles champion, in the semifinal. Arens went on to defeat Mount St. Mary’s Zane Heise 6-0, 6-1 in the final.

Holland Hall’s No. 2 doubles team, Julian Aaronson and Drake Stoller, defeated a duo from Byng 6-3, 6-1 to claim the title.

Seeing double?: One Jenks family left this weekend with two more championships than it had two weeks ago.

Trojans junior Jesper Ohlson, along with teammate Jacob Cameron, claimed victory in the 6A No. 1 doubles category Saturday, but his twin sister had him beat by a week. Sophia Ohlson and teammate Ava Jacobsen prevailed in the No. 2 doubles at last week’s 6A girls championship.

“It’s a great feeling to know that we both made it this far,” Sophia said, “and it’s even more special because we can share the experience.”

Battle of the Halls: Class 5A’s finish was too close to call early Saturday as Cascia Hall and Heritage Hall battled until the end, with the Oklahoma City public school edging past the Commandos.

In No. 1 singles, Cascia's James Benien played Heritage Hall’s Harry Zeiders to three sets. Benien won the first 2-6 and led 4-3 in the second before suffering severe cramps that paused the game for over 10 minutes. After his return, Zeiders won nine consecutive games to win the title.

Larson Vanhorn represented the Chargers in No. 2 singles and defeated Claremore’s Tanner Steidley in two sets for the championship. In No. 1 doubles, Cascia Hall duo Hunter Henry and Aidan Robinson upset Heritage Hall's duo in the semifinals and defeated Lawton Ike to claim the title. And in No. 2 doubles, Cascia Hall’s Joey Kacere and Gannon Murray took down Heritage Hall in two sets.

Tied in points after splitting the four first-place events, Heritage Hall’s No. 1 Doubles, which defeated Crossings Christian in the third-place game after its loss to Cascia Hall, provided the Chargers’ tie-breaking points.

