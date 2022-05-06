State girls tennis notebook: Metro's Ivy Wilson, Jenks doubles squads advance to semis

Top seed Ivy into semifinal: Ivy Wilson from Metro Christian, the top seed in the Class 5A No. 1 singles bracket, cruised to the semifinals by not surrendering a game in two matches on Friday. Wilson will meet Kendal Blevins from Cascia Hall, the fourth seed, in the semifinals.

Jenks doubles on a roll: The Trojans’ No. 1 doubles team of Carrington Hessen and Marisa Stonis with an 18-0 mark, and the No. 2 doubles squad of Ava Jacobsen and Sophia Ohlson at 8-0 both secured semifinal spots. Both teams are No. 1 seeds.

Eyes on No. 10: Both Class 5A Cascia Hall and Class 6A Bishop Kelley are not only defending state titles from a year ago, but each is going for a 10th team title. Ada, Ponca City and Shawnee have 10 team state crowns apiece to rank in a tie for fourth all-time.

Showdown of unbeatens: Class 6A Union’s undefeated No. 2 doubles squad of Ashley Pacilio and Savanna Rogers, seeded second, picked up two victories on Friday and will meet the third seed, Kadee Miller and Izzy Carey of Edmond North, in the semifinals. Pacilio and Rogers are now 10-0 entering action Saturday.

Bruins' Shelley advances: Maddie Shelley from Bartlesville, the top seed at Class 6A No. 1 singles, easily advanced to the semifinals by giving up only two games in two matches on Friday. The pair of victories upped her season record to 18-0.

Claremore duo scores upset: The unseeded No. 1 doubles team of Daley Reynolds and Kinsey Singer from Class 5A Claremore pulled one of the biggest upsets on Friday by rallying to knock off No. 3 seed Emily Boyer and Kaylee Toney from Midwest City Carl Albert by a score of 1-6, 6-1, 6-2.

— Duane DaPron, For the Tulsa World