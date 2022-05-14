Singles players claim titles for Class 6A tennis champion Jenks boys

OKLAHOMA CITY — On Saturday morning, neither Brett Keeling nor Christian Pensavalle were fully confident that the overwhelming favorite Jenks boys tennis team would claim its second straight title.

Both Keeling and Pensavalle, the defending title winners in No. 1 and No. 2 singles, respectively, along with the Trojans No. 1 doubles pair, were in position to win after the first day of the 6A OSSAA State Tennis Tournament, but they knew nothing was guaranteed.

“We were a little worried at first,” said Pensavalle, a sophomore.

“But we all pulled through,” his junior counterpart added.

All three Jenks representatives advanced through the semifinal round and conquered the championship in their respective divisions to bring Jenks its 16th state championship.

“I’m super excited. We’ve all worked super hard for this,” Keeling said. “I’m just happy and proud of everyone on the team.

Keeling’s run to his second title in No. 1 singles was almost perfect. In four matches, only his finals challenger, Edmond North’s Reid Rainwater, was able to notch a single game win. He won a combined 48-1 in eight sets.

Pensavalle defeated Union rival Mario Pacilio 6-2 and 6-0 to claim his second championship in No. 2 singles.

“It was a really good time, and it was nice taking home the dub,” Pensavalle said.

By the time those two finished their championship matches, at about 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Jacob Cameron and Jesper Ohlson were early into their championship match against a Broken Arrow team for the No. 1 doubles title.

But the outcome of the doubles championship would be irrelevant; with both singles titles, no other challenger would be able to catch up. Jenks had the team championship clinched.

At that point, Cameron and Ohlson had no reservations about adding to Jenks’ already insurmountable score. They defeated Broken Arrow’s Max Fitzgerald and Grant Hinkle 6-2, 6-3 to win.

“It’s definitely a relief,” Ohlson said.

“I’m just super excited that (Cameron and Ohlson) were able to pull it off,” Keeling said. “Especially since both of them last year didn’t do as well as they would’ve liked.”

Individually, both Keeling and Pensavalle have the opportunity to go sweep singles titles. The 2020 tournament was canceled due to COVID, preventing Keeling from winning one his freshman season, but he could win three. Only 16 Oklahomans have accomplished that feat.

Pensavalle still has two years to go and could join an even more exclusive club if he wins four singles titles, which only seven players have accomplished.

“It’s super special … We’re just taking every match one at a time, and hopefully next year we can come out and do the same thing that we did this year,” Keeling said.

“Not everyone can say that they’ve won state four times in a row, so it’s really nice to have the chance to be able to do that,” Pensavalle said.​