 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Signing day: Family tradition leads Cascia Hall's Aiden Robinson to Sooners
0 Comments

Signing day: Family tradition leads Cascia Hall's Aiden Robinson to Sooners

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Signing Day Cascia Hall (copy)

Cascia Hall's Aiden Robinson signs with Oklahoma for tennis and is hugged by his father Adam Robinson. STEPHEN PINGRY, TULSA WORLD

 Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World

Cascia Hall's Aiden Robinson didn't make his college decision until three weeks ago.

In the end, family ties were a factor in Robinson choosing to continue his tennis career with the University of Oklahoma.

"My whole family has gone to OU," Robinson said Wednesday after a signing ceremony in Cascia's gym. "So I wanted to keep the tradition going and I wanted to stay home.

Robinson selected OU over SMU, Richmond and Trinity.

"It's been a long recruiting process, been fun to meet a lot of new people and coaches, but OU is definitely the right decision," Robinson said.

"It's a really good team, I'm really close with all the guys on the team, so I think I can really thrive there."

Last season, Robinson was an All-World finalist as he won the 4A No. 1 singles title and helped the Commandos win the team championship. He won 15 of his final 16 matches and finished 22-3.

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Beijing holds test ice hockey match ahead of Winter Olympics

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News