Results from Friday's state boys tennis tournaments

Class 6A
NO. 1 SINGLES
First round
Brett Keeling, Jenks def. Gunner Ivey, Moore, 6-0, 6-0; Braden Young, Stillwater def. Tyler Sams, Broken Arrow, 6-0, 7-5; Alec Rule, Bishop Kelley def. L. Castellanos, Southmoore, 6-0, 6-0; R. Kanchanakomtorn, Westmoore def. Tyler Tran, Putnam City North 6-0, 6-0; Reid Rainwater, Edmond North def. P. Callahan, Muskogee, 6-1, 6-0; Luke Bishop, Edmond Memorial def. Evan Ivester, Edmond Deer Creek 6-1, 6-4; Spencer Keeter, Mustang def. Jack Auschwitz, Bartlesville, 6-3, 6-1; A. Chandraseka, Union def. Bryce Bogle, Yukon, 6-1, 6-0.
QUARTERFINALS
Brett Keeling, Jenks def. Braden Young, Stillwater, 6-0, 6-0; Alec Rule, Bishop Kelley def. R. Kanchanakomtorn, Westmoore, 6-2, 6-3, Reid Rainwater, Edmond North def. Luke Bishop, Edmond Memorial, 3-6, 6-0, 7-6; A. Chandraseka, Union def. Spencer Keeter, Mustang, 6-4, 6-0.
CONSOLATION FIRST ROUND
Tyler Sams, Broken Arrow def. Gunner Ivey, Moore, 6-4, 6-0; L. Castellanos, Southmoore def. Tyler Tran, Putnam City North, 6-3, 6-3; Evan Ivester, Edmond Deer Creek def. P. Callahan, Muskogee, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3; Jack Auschwitz, Bartlesville def. Bryce Bogle, Yukon, 6-1, 6-1.
NO. 2 SINGLES
First Round
C. Pensavalle, Jenks def. Isaac Coats, Yukon, 6-0, 6-0; Jackson Rice, Broken Arrow def. Nathan Wilson, Norman North, 6-1, 6-2; Jackson Keeter, Mustang def. Reiss Dout, Bixby, 6-0, 6-1; Dylan Rainwater, Edmond North def. RO Vandiver, Bishop Kelley, 6-1, 6-1; Logan Lemley, Edmond Memorial def. Jett Birsner, Edmond Santa Fe, 6-0, 6-2; Brett Hall, Stillwater def. Carson Hancock, Deer Creek, 6-1, 6-2; J. Eichman, Westmoore def. Gabe Reich, Moore, 6-1, 6-2; Mario Pacilio, Union def. Ruben Platvoet, B. K. Washington, 6-0, 6-0.
QUARTERFINALS
C. Pensavalle, Jenks def. Jackson Rice, Broken Arrow, 6-2, 6-0; Dylan Rainwater, Edmond North def. Jackson Keeter, Mustang, 6-2, 6-4; Logan Lemley, Edmond Memorial def. Brett Hall, Stillwater, 6-2, 6-1; Mario Pacilio, Union def. J. Eichman, Westmoore, 6-0, 6-1.
CONSOLATION FIRST ROUND
Isaac Coats, Yukon def. Natan Wilson, Norman North, 6-2, 6-3; Reiss Dout, Bixby def. RO Vandiver, Bishop Kelley, 7-5, 6-4; Carson Hancock, Edmond Deer Creek def. Jett Birsner, Edmond Santa Fe, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3; Gabe Reich, Moore def. Ruben Platvoet, B. T. Washington, 6-3, 7-6.
NO. 1 DOUBLES
First Round
Cameron/Ohlson, Jenks def., Pham/Pham, Mustang, 6-1, 6-1; Gannon/Hance, Union def. Smith/Warden, Bixby, 6-2, 6-2; Heyman/Redman, Edmond Memorial def. Feightner/Reinhardt, Enid, 6-4, 6-2; Nguyen/Nguyen, Edmond Santa Fe def. Hulbert/Miller, Edmond Deer Creek, 6-3, 6-2; Owens/Wong, Bishop Kelley def. Bolding/May, Bartlesville, 6-1, 6-2; Aylor/Perkins, Owasso def. Dillon/McGuire, Norman North, 6-2, 6-1; Mora/Rice, Edmond North def. Roberts/Wolf, Yukon, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4; Fitzgerald/Kinkle, Broken Arrow def. Brinlee/Nichols, Choctaw, 6-0, 6-0.
QUARTERFINALS
Cameron/Ohlson, Jenks def. Gannon/Hance, Union, 7-6, 6-0; Nguyen/Nguyen, Edmond Santa Fe def. Heyman/Redman, Edmond Memorial, 6-2, 6-3; Owens/Wong, Bishop Kelley def. Aylor/Perkins, Owasso, 6-0, 6-3; Fitzgerald/Hinkle, Broken Arrow def. Mora/Rice, Edmond North 6-3, 1-6, 6-3.
CONSOLATION FIRST ROUND
Pham/Pham, Mustang def. Smith/Warden, Bixby, 6-4, 6-3; Hulbert/Miller, Edmond Deer Creek def. Feightner/Reinhardt, Enid, 6-3, 6-3; Bolding/May, Bartlesville def. Dillon/McGluire, Norman North, 6-0, 6-0; Roberts/Wolf, Yukon def. Brinlee/Nichols, Choctaw, 6-2, 6-2.
NO. 2 DOUBLES
First Round
Do/Salas, Mustang def. Jones/Johnson, Owasso, 2-6, 6-3, 6-3; Babcock/Peck, Edmond Memorial def. Guest/Richmond, Bixby, 6-2, 6-3; Cumpton/Whitehead, Edmond Santa Fe def. Boyer/Crawley, Westmoore, 6-0, 6-3; Franklin/Hague, Edmond North def. Kim/Krueger, Stillwater, 6-0, 6-1; Aggarwal/Jones, Bishop Kelley def. Gwartney/Stuart, Edmond Deer Creek, 6-2, 6-0; Parameswaran/Parjapati, Union def. Carter/Westhoff, Broken Arrow, 6-2, 6-2; Halford/Huckaby, B. T. Washington def. Ankrom/Hines, Yukon, 6-7, 6-3. 6-4; Elliott/Irick, Norman North def. Humphrey/Song, Jenks, 6-2, 1-6, 7-5.
QUARTERFINALS
Do/Salas, Mustang def. Babcock/Peck, Edmond Memorial, 6-3, 6-3; Cumpton/Whitehead, Edmond Santa Fe def. Franklin/Hague, Edmond North, 6-4, 6-2; Aggarwal/Jones, Bishop Kelley def. Parameswaran/Parjapati, Union, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4; Elliott/Irick, Norman North def. Halford/Huckaby, B. T. Washington, 6-3, 6-3.
CONSOLATION FIRST ROUND
Jones/Johnson, Owasso, def. Guest/Richmond, Bixby, 7-5, 6-4; Boyer/Crawley, Westmoore def. Kim/Krueger, Stillwater, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2; Carter/Westhoff, Broken Arrow def. Gwartney/Stuart, Edmond Deer Creek, 6-2, 6-1; Ankrom/Hines, Yukon def. Humphrey/Song, Jenks, 1-6, 6-4, 6-2.
Class 5A
NO. 1 SINGLES
First round
James Benien, Cascia Hall def. Jonah Link, Duncan, 6-0, 6-0; B. Vanlandingham, Crossings Christian def. Aldo Hernandez, Lawton Ike, 6-1, 6-3; Halston Redwine, Ada def. Sam Boyer, Collinsville 6-0, 6-1; A. Bianchi, Altus def. Rhylan Riddel, McAlester, 6-0, 6-1; K. McLaughlin, Carl Albert def. C. Shoemate, Lawton Mac, 6-1, 6-1; Mason Fair, Classen SAS def. Z. Coleman-Hill, Guthrie, 6-0, 6-3; Preston Peck, Claremore def. Alex Pavel, Ardmore, 6-4, 6-4; Harry Zeiders, Heritage Hall def. M. Dell’osso, OKC McGuinness 6-0, 6-2.
QUARTERFINALS
James Benien, Cascia Hall def. B. Vanlandingham, Crossings Christian, 6-2, 6-1; A. Bianchi, Altus def. Halston Redwine, Ada, 6-0, 6-1; K. McLaughlin, Carl Albert, def. Mason Fair, Classen SAS, 4-6, 3-2(Ret); Harry Zieders, Heritage Hall def. Preston Peck, Claremore, 6-1, 6-0.
CONSOLATION FIRST ROUND
Jonah Link, Duncan def. Aldo Hernandez, Lawton Ike, 6-0, 6-1; Rhylan Riddel, McAlester def. Sam Boyer, Collinsville, 6-2, 6-4; Z. Coleman-Hill, Guthrie def. C. Shoemate, Lawton Mac, 6-2, 7-6; Alex Pavel, Ardmore def. M. Dell’osso, OKC McGuinness, 6-2, 6-0.
NO. 2 SINGLES
First Round
Larson Vanhorn, Heritage Hall def. A. Knisely, Midwest City, 6-0, 6-0; Sam Pernell, OKC McGuinness def. Lane Goode, Guthrie, 4-6, 6-1, 7-5; Jackson Bales, Carl Albert def. James Lopez, Lawton Ike, 7-6, 6-0; M. Vanhanken, Cascia Hall def. Cash Harrison, Pryor, 6-1, 6-2; Tristan Gregg, Altus def. Renji Lin, Duncan; 6-4, 6-4; Drew Lillard, Ada def. Alex Weaver, Lawton Mac, 6-0, 6-1; Jake Waggoner, Crossings Christian def. Brayson Boyd, Collinsville, 6-3, 6-4; Tanner Steidley, Claremore def. Jayden Battice, Ardmore, 6-0, 6-3.
QUARTERFINALS
Larson Vanhorn, Heritage Hall def. Sam Pernell, OKC McGuinness, 6-0, 6-0; M. Vanhanken, Cascia Hall def. Jackson Bales, Carl Albert, 6-3, 6-2; Tristan Gregg, Altus def. Drew Lillard, Ada, 6-0, 6-1; Tanner Steidley, Claremore def. Jake Waggoner, Crossings Christian, 6-0, 6-0.
CONSOLATION FIRST ROUND
Lane Goode, Guthrie def. A. Knisely, Midwest City, 7-6, 6-4; James Lopez, Lawton Ike def. Cash Harrison, Pryor, 6-3. 7-6; Renji Lin, Duncan def. Alex Weaver, Lawton Mac, 6-0, 6-0; Brayson Boyd, Collinsville def. Jayden Battice, Ardmore, 7-5, 6-4.
NO. 1 DOUBLES
First Round
Fellrath/Ritenour, Heritage Hall def. Rosiere/Stone, Grove, 6-2, 6-1; Chaplin/Green, Claremore def. Cortez/Gregoire, Guthrie, 6-1, 6-1; Kuehn/Keyes. Duncna def. Dodson/Massey, 6-3, 6-1; Henry/Robinson, Cascia Hall def. Greenwood/James, Shawnee, 6-1, 6-0; Phelps/Phelps, Lawton Ike def. Morales/Olson, Ardmore, 6-0, 6-0; Fouquette/Shaw, Carl Albert def. Finch/Strickland, Altus, 6-0, 6-1; Danielson/Swopes, Ada def. Fannen/Lewis, Pryor, 4-6, 6-1, 7-5; Clark/Dillon, Crossings Christian def. Oldfield/Rhodes, OKC McGuinness, 6-0,6-1.
QUARTERFINALS
Fellrath/Ritenour,l Heritage Hall def. Chaplin/Green, Claremore 6-2, 6-1; Henry/Robinson, Cascia Hall def. Kuehn/Keyes, Duncan, 6-0, 6-0; Phelps/Phelps, Lawton Ike def. Fouquette/Shaw, Carl Albert, 6-0, 6-2; Clark/Dillon, Crossings Christian def. Danielson/Swopes, Ada, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4.
CONSOLATION FIRST ROUND
Rosiere/Stone, Grove def. Cortez/Gregoire, Guthrie, 7-5, 6-0; Greenwood/James, Shawnee def. Dodson/Massey, Durant, 6-4, 6-1; Finch/Strickland, Altus def. Morales/Olson, Ardmore, 6-4, 6-2; Fannen/Lewis, Pryor def. Oldfield/Rhodes, OKC McGuinness, 7-5, 6-2.
NO. 2 DOUBLES
First Round
Kacere/Murray, Cascia Hall def. Burrow/Preston, Altus, 6-1, 6-1; Kagley/Russell, Pryor def. Curtis/Tran, Piedmont, 6-1, 6-1; Curry/Hughes, Duncan def. Bear/Eschler, Lawton Ike, 6-2, 6-2; Bacon/Ross, Ada def. Bennett/Mathews, Guthrie, 6-1, 6-0; Cervantes/Steward, Carl Albert def. Cavazos/Seals, Ardmore, 6-0, 6-1; McHugh/Merriman, Claremore def. Diggs/Diggs, Durant, 6-0, 6-2; Nelson/Strunk, Crossings Christian def. Dickerson/Phung, OKC McGuinness, 6-1, 6-1; Buergler/Ferguson, Heritage Hall def. Draper/Hill, Grove, 6-3, 6-0.
QUARTERFINALS
Kacere/Murray, Cascia Hall def. Kagley/Russell, Pryor, 6-0, 6-0; Curry/Highes, Duncan def. Bacon Ross, Ada, 7-5, 6-1; Cervantes/Steward, Carl Albert def. McHugh/Merriman, Claremore, 6-3, 6-2; Buergler/Ferguson, Heritage Hall def. Nelson/Strunk, Crossings Christian, 6-0, 6-2.
CONSOLATION FIRST ROUND
Burrow/Preston, Altus def. Curtis/Tran, Piedmont, 6-4, 6-2; Bear/Eschler, Lawton Ike def. Bennett/Mathews, Guthrie, 6-2, 7-6; Diggs/Diggs, Durant def. Cavazol/Seals, Ardmore, 6-1, 6-0; Dickerson/Phung, OKC McGuinness def. Draper/Hill, Grove, 6-1, 6-4.
Class 4A
NO. 1 SINGLES
First round
Evan Senger, Elk City def. Austin Carter, Wagoner, 6-0, 6-0; Ethan Lovell, Henryetta def. Jake Eads, Byng, 6-1, 6-1; Dane Malzahn, OKC St. Mary def. T. Whitehead, Oklahoma Christian Academy, 6-2, 6-1; Davey Clonts, Metro Christian def. James Coombs, Anadarko, 6-7, 7-6, 6-2; Luke Thomas, Christian Heritage def. Bo Bayless, Regent Prep, 6-1, 6-0; Kaleb Chesher, Riverfield def. Alex Peterson, Harrah, 6-1, 6-0; Caleb Calhoun, Lincoln def, Nino Carbello, Victory Christian, 6-4, 6-3; Cooper Knutsen, Holland Hall def. Logan Newberry, Oklahoma Christian School, 6-0, 6-0.
QUARTERFINALS
Evan Senger, Elk city def. Ethan Lovell, Henryetta, Inj. Def.; Dane Malzahn, OKC St. Mary def. Davey Clonts, Metro Christian 6-2, 6-1; Luke Thomas, Christian Heritage def. Kaleb Chesher, Riverfield, 6-0, 6-4; Cooper Knutsen, Holland Hall def. Caleb Calhoun, Lincoln Christian, 6-0, 6-0.
CONSOLATION FIRST ROUND
Austin Carter, Wagoner def. Jake Eads, Byng, 6-4, 6-1; T. Whitehead, Oklahoma Christian Academy def. James Coombs, Anadarko, 7-6, 6-1; Bo Bayless, Regent Prep, def. Alex Peterson, Harrah, 6-0, 6-3; Nino Carabello, Victory Christian def. Logan Newberry, Oklahoma Christian School, 6-0, 6-1.
NO. 2 SINGLES
First Round
Carter Senger, Elk City def. Hunter Murray, Byng, 6-0, 6-0; Cole McNeil, Regent Prep def. Brayden Jones, Henryetta, 6-2, 4-6, 6-2; Jeret Stone, Rejoice Christian def. Jackson Coates, Pauls Valley, 6-1, 6-2; Porter Arens, Holland Hall def. John McCarthy, Anadarko, 6-0, 6-0; Christian Swan, Harrah def. Seth Bartles, Metro Christian, 6-1, 6-4; Noah Rinderman, Christian Heritage def. Alex Blackwell, Victory Christian, 6-3, 6-4; Trey Pope, Riverfield def. Loogan Sterling, 6-2, 7-6; Zane Heise, OKC St. Mary def. Brodey Bone, Tecumseh, 7-5, 6-0.
QUARTERFINALS
Carter Senger, Elk City def. Cole McNeil, Regent Prep, 6-0, 6-1; Porter Arens, Holland Hall def. Jeret Stone, Rejoice Christian, 6-0, 6-0; Christian Swan, Harrah def. Noah Rinderman, Christian Heritage, 6-3. 7-5; Zane Heise, OKC St. Mary def. Trey Pope, Riverfield, 1-6, 6-3, 6-0.
CONSOLATION FIRST ROUND
Brayden Jones, Henryetta def. Hunter Murray, Byng, 6-1, 6-4; John McCarthy, Anadarko def. Jackson Coates, Pauls Valley, 6-4. 7-5; Alex Blackwell, Victory Christian def. Seth Bartles, Metro Christian, 7-5, 6-2; Logan Sterling, Wagoner def. Brodey Bone, Tecumseh, 6-1, 6-2.
NO. 1 DOUBLES
First Round
Mahan/Shresta, Holland Hall def. Hamilton/Medina, Pauls Valley, 6-1, 6-1; Melton/Thomas, Oklahoma Christian Academy def. Carnahan/Klaus, Lincoln Christian, 6-0, 7-5; Aspen/Michalcik, Metro Christian def. Kitchens/Shaver, Kingfisher, 6-1, 6-2; Bullard/Bullard, Christian Heritage def. McMullin/Tew, Rejoice Christian, 6-2, 6-1; Osterdock/Ritter, Henryetta def. Jones/Nguyen, Clinton, 6-2, 4—6, 6-2; Goodman/Lacey, Byng def. Benson/Bishop, Bristow, 6-2, 6-0; Hale/Harper, Riverfield def. Grahamm/Thompson, Elk City, 6-0, 3-6, 7-6(4); Boshoff/Boshoff, Regent Prep def. Best/Chruchwell, Harrah, 6-0, 6-0.
QUARTERFINALS
Mahan/Shresta, Holland Hall def. Melton/Thomas, Oklahoma Christian Academy, 6-1, 6-0; Aspenson/Michalcik, Metro Christian def. Bullard/Bullard, Christian Heritage, 6-0, 4-6, 6-3; Osterdock/Ritter, Henryetta def. Goodman/Lacey, Byng 6-4, 6-4; Boshoff/Boshoff, Regent Prep def. Hale/Harper, Riverfield, 6-0, 6-0.
CONSOLATION FIRST ROUND
Carnahan/Klaus, Lincoln Christian def. Hamilton/Medina, Pauls Valley, 6-3, 6-4; Kitchens/Shaver, Kingfisher def. McMullin/Tew, Rejoice Christian, 6-1, 6-0; Jones/Nguyen, Clinton def. Benson/Bishop, Bristow, 6-2, 6-1; Graham/Thompson, Elk City def. Best/Chruchwell, 6-0, 6-0.
NO. 2 DOUBLES
First Round
Hernandez/Ware, Byng def. Elizondo/Murray, Clinton, 6-2, 6-1; Daley/Perez, Wagoner def. Le/White, Victory Christian, 7-5, 4-6, 6-4; Robinson/Syribouth, Elk City def. Jones/Marshall, Oologah, 7-5, 6-1; Meare/Medina, Pauls Valley def. Gianino/Hood, OKC St. Mary, 6-1, 6-2; Aaronson/Stoller, Holland Hall def. Pine/Matson, Kingfisher, 6-0, 6-0; Bell/Walton, Riverfield def. Klapper/Knoch, Harrah, 6-1, 6-0; Foster, Johnson, Lincoln Christian def. Beitel/Stephens, Regent Prep, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3; Andrews/Osterdock, Henryetta def. Knowles/Owens, Oklahoma Christian Academy, 7-6, 6-3.
QUARTERFINALS
Hernandez/Ware, Byng def. Daley/Perez, Wagoner, 6-0, 6-0; Meare/Medina, Pauls Valley def. Robinson/Syribouth, Elk City, 0-6, 6-4, 6-1; Aaronson/Stoller, Holland Hall def. Bell/Walton, Riverfield, 6-1, 6-2; Andrews/Osterdock, Henryetta def. Foster/Johnson, Lincoln Christian, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.
CONSOLATION FIRST ROUND
Le/White, Victory Christian def. Elizondo/Murray, Clinton, 4-6, 6-4, 6-0; Gianino-Hood, OKC St. Mary def. Jones/Marshall, Oologah, 6-3, 6-3; Pine/Matson, Kingfisher def. Bell/Walton, Riverfield, 6-3, 2-1(inj); Beitel/Stephens Regent Prep def. Knowles/Owens, Oklahoma Christian Academy, 6-4, 6-0.