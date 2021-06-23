Meet the finalists for All-World girls tennis player of the year, along with the first team and honorable mention list

Kate Miley

Capped a stellar career by winning her second individual state crown and leading Comets to their second state team title in three years. Captured the Class 6A No. 1 singles title this season and won at 5A No. 2 singles in 2019 when she when joined older sister Reagan Miley in leading the Comets to team gold. Also finished fifth in 5A No. 1 singles as a freshman. Went 21-2 this season, losing only to 5A No. 1 singles champion Brooke Thompson. Signed with Missouri State and may study to become a nurse.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Kristin Liles, Cascia Hall

Liles enjoyed rare success in the fourth year of her third stint with the Commandos, guiding both girls and boys teams to state titles. “We got the most possible out of our kids,” she said. “Everybody was buying in.” Aiden Robinson led the boys team to the Class 4A crown and Layla Drotar and Katie Stump provided a No. 2 doubles title en route to the 5A girls championship. A 2002 OKC Bishop McGuinness graduate, Liles teamed with Joi-Lee Beachler to win a No. 1 doubles state title in 2001 and went on to success in UTSA 3.5 adult tennis. She disrupted her Cascia Hall coaching career once when her husband was attending law school at the University of Arizona and later to spend more time with her daughter. But she always returns to the Commandos.