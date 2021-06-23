Meet the finalists for All-World girls tennis player of the year, along with the first team and honorable mention list

The finalists for 2021 All-World Girls Tennis Player of the Year are invited to the fifth All-World Awards, presented by Bill Knight Automotive. The banquet is Tuesday, June 29, at Stoney Creek Hotel and Conference Center in Broken Arrow. For tickets, go to AllWorldAwards.com/tickets.
PLAYER OF THE YEAR FINALISTS
Taylor Conway
Bixby, Sr.
Teamed with Savannah Lee in winning the Class 6A No. 1 doubles title, helping fuel Bixby’s runner-up finish in the team standings. Also teamed with Kalley Smith for the No. 1 doubles crown in 2019 as Bixby repeated as 6A team champs. Part of doubles teams that were 62-2 over two seasons. Went 36-0 with Lee, losing only three sets all season. Defeated Cascia Hall’s Jacqueline Perkins and Lucie Tuttle twice and Bishop Kelley’s Jasel Bailey and Tennyson Kronfeld three times. Signed with the University of Central Oklahoma.
Houston Jennings
Cascia Hall, Sr.
Individual gold eluded her for four seasons, but she finished second twice and was part of a state team title and two team runner-up finishes. Was runner-up in May for the Class 5A No. 1 singles crown, helping Commandos win the team title. Also was runner-up as a sophomore and finished fourth as a freshman. Went 19-6 in 2021, losing only to Heritage Hall’s unbeaten 5A No. 1 singles champ, Brooke Thompson, and Bishop Kelley’s 6A No. 1 singles champ Kate Miley — three times each. Signed with Arkansas and has psychology as her major.
Kate Miley
Bishop Kelley, Sr.
Capped a stellar career by winning her second individual state crown and leading Comets to their second state team title in three years. Captured the Class 6A No. 1 singles title this season and won at 5A No. 2 singles in 2019 when she when joined older sister Reagan Miley in leading the Comets to team gold. Also finished fifth in 5A No. 1 singles as a freshman. Went 21-2 this season, losing only to 5A No. 1 singles champion Brooke Thompson. Signed with Missouri State and may study to become a nurse.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Kristin Liles, Cascia Hall
Liles enjoyed rare success in the fourth year of her third stint with the Commandos, guiding both girls and boys teams to state titles. “We got the most possible out of our kids,” she said. “Everybody was buying in.” Aiden Robinson led the boys team to the Class 4A crown and Layla Drotar and Katie Stump provided a No. 2 doubles title en route to the 5A girls championship. A 2002 OKC Bishop McGuinness graduate, Liles teamed with Joi-Lee Beachler to win a No. 1 doubles state title in 2001 and went on to success in UTSA 3.5 adult tennis. She disrupted her Cascia Hall coaching career once when her husband was attending law school at the University of Arizona and later to spend more time with her daughter. But she always returns to the Commandos.
FIRST TEAM ALL-WORLD
Audrey Brown, So., Bishop Kelley
Maggie Holcomb, Sr., Bixby
Houston Jennings, Sr., Cascia Hall
Micaela McSpadden, Sr., Oologah
Lauren Michalcik, Sr., Metro Christian
Kate Miley, Sr., Bishop Kelley
Olivia Thompson, Sr., Bixby
Ivy Wilson, So., Metro Christian
Doubles: Taylor Conway, Sr., and Savannah Lee, Sr., Bixby
Doubles: Jacqueline Perkins, Sr., and Lucie Tuttle, Sr., Cascia Hall
HONORABLE MENTION
Bartlesville: Jordan Bilger, Parker Cox, Brook Franks, Annabelle Kelly, Julia Osburn, Sam Simmons
Bishop Kelley: Aubrey Bailey, Jasel Bailey, Tennyson Kronfeld, Maddie Wong
Bixby: Allison Fiske, Becca Powers
B.T. Washington: Victoria Nuñez, Sophie Ricketts
Broken Arrow: Avery Jones, Molly Miller, Danielle Walker, Chloe Ziegler
Cascia Hall: Layla Drotar, Ava Jacobsen, Katie Stump
Claremore: Molly Andrews, Erin Kuykendall, Kylee Ohman, Dailey Reynolds, Kinsey Singer, Kinley Williams
Collinsville: Kara Choate, Taylor Jackson, Mackenzie Weygand
Edison: Allison Few, Natalie Morales, Ashlyn Murillo, Kiri Simpson, Friday Singer
Henryetta: Katie Davis, Kellyn Lollis, Brooke Nash, Tamra Smith, Skylar Thomas, Andrea Wade
Holland Hall: Kennedy Cox, Natalie Gillett, Faith Koontz, Amie Lehman, Maggie Smith, Abby Wise
Jenks: Campbell Johnston, Sofia Ohlson, Julia Parkhill, Isabella Pensavalle, Marisa Stonis, Emma Zemanek
Lincoln Christian: Victoria Brown, Abby Cunningham, Sally Greer, Hope Keltner, Eva Trompler, Addie Young
Metro Christian: Savannah Eng, Emma McNeese, Raegan Ruefer, Lilly Roark
Muskogee: Kate Hewitt, Klaire Newell
Owasso: Kennedy Forero, Lizzy Gilbert, Libby Perkins, Sonnie Simons, Sydney Swift, Courtney Wasserottt
Pryor: Kayley Alt, Chloe Binford, Madison Douglas, Abigail Simmons
Regent Prep: Beth Bayless, Alyssa Durham, Kate McElwain, Julia Wright
Riverfield: Amando Bose, Elle Kalcik, Kirsten Clary, Abigail Pope, Maureen Sellers, Paige Williams
Skiatook: Bailee Campbell, Brynlee Frame, Cambrie Frame, Abby Decker
Stillwater:Leah Edwards, Olivia Holliday, Lauren Jameson, Josie Leffingwell, Alaina Ropp, Lauren Sutton
Union: Scarlett Elizondo, Courtney Merrick, Jenna Mitsdarfer, Ashley Pacilio, Gracie Pereff, Savanna Rogers
Wagoner: Britley Butler, Marlee Medlin
PREVIOUS WINNERS
Players of the Year
2019: Andie Williams, Jenks
2018: Andie Williams, Jenks
2017: Jeryn Jack, Bishop Kelley
2016: No award given
2015: Kimmie Koors, Cascia Hall
2014: Peyton Jennings, Cascia Hall
2013: Madison Westby, Bishop Kelley
2012: Madison Westby, Bishop Kelley
2011: Stephanie Wei, Jenks
2010: Lisa Waldron, Jenks
2009: Andrea Lewis, Bishop Kelley
2008: Andrea Lewis, Bishop Kelley
2007: Rebecca Parks, B.T. Washington
2006: Rebecca Parks, B.T. Washington
2005: Rebecca Parks, B.T. Washington
Coaches of the Year
2019: Mary Jo Tasker and Susan Limekiller, Bishop Kelley
2018: Rosie Ashworth, Bixby; and Emily Points, Metro Christian
2017: Russ Gehring and Madison Rahhal, Holland Hall
2016: No award given
2015: Molly Hannagan, Cascia Hall
2014: Ron Acebo, Jenks
2013: Ron Acebo, Jenks
2012: Claire Henley, Metro Christian
2011: Ron Acebo, Jenks
2010: Keith Hinds, Jenks
2009: Cip Frizzell, Cascia Hall
2008: Tara Williams, Jenks
2007: Tara Williams, Jenks
2006: Mia Vahlberg, Bishop Kelley
2005: Jeff Parks, Cascia Hall
HOW THE TEAM WAS PICKED
Athletes were considered from the All-World area, defined by a 60-mile radius of downtown Tulsa, or schools located in communities within 75 miles of Tulsa with a population of 5,000 or more. Coaches were consulted and athletes from all classes (freshmen, sophomores, juniors and seniors) were eligible. World sports writer Mike Brown made the final selections.