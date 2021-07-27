McSpadden of Oologah dominates in contest of 4A tennis title winners

Micaela McSpadden of Oologah had a unique opportunity in front of her Tuesday night.

McSpadden, selected by the Tulsa World as its 2020-21 Scholar-Athlete of the Year, went undefeated in capturing the No. 1 singles title at the Class 4A state championships in May in Oklahoma City.

By luck of the draw, in the tennis competition for the All-State Games played at the Michael D. Case Tennis Center at the University of Tulsa, the Oologah Mustang was pitted against OKC Classen’s Aimee Pham, who won the Class 4A No. 2 state singles title this year.

So, one could say the All-State Games matchup between the two was for unofficial bragging rights in Class 4A singles for 2021.

The result of the unique pairing was the same as it has been all year long for the Rogers County athlete — game, set and match to McSpadden.

McSpadden, who relinquished only three games in winning four matches on the way to her state title this spring, dispatched Pham in similar fashion by winning 8-0 in the pro set scoring used for the All-State competition.