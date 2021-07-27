McSpadden of Oologah dominates in contest of 4A tennis title winners

Micaela McSpadden of Oologah had a unique opportunity in front of her Tuesday night.
McSpadden, selected by the Tulsa World as its 2020-21 Scholar-Athlete of the Year, went undefeated in capturing the No. 1 singles title at the Class 4A state championships in May in Oklahoma City.
By luck of the draw, in the tennis competition for the All-State Games played at the Michael D. Case Tennis Center at the University of Tulsa, the Oologah Mustang was pitted against OKC Classen’s Aimee Pham, who won the Class 4A No. 2 state singles title this year.
So, one could say the All-State Games matchup between the two was for unofficial bragging rights in Class 4A singles for 2021.
The result of the unique pairing was the same as it has been all year long for the Rogers County athlete — game, set and match to McSpadden.
McSpadden, who relinquished only three games in winning four matches on the way to her state title this spring, dispatched Pham in similar fashion by winning 8-0 in the pro set scoring used for the All-State competition.
“It was definitely a fun time. I just came out here viewing it as a fun experience and a chance to compete and challenge myself,” said McSpadden, who will take more than 30 college hours with her when she attends and competes in tennis at Emporia (Kansas) State University this fall as a Presidential Scholar.
“It was awesome playing Aimee. A great experience for sure. She is an awesome player.”
McSpadden also teamed up with Bishop Kelley’s Kate Miley, the Class 6A No. 1 singles champion this spring, to blank Claire Meursing and Landry Purvis — both of Edmond Santa Fe — 8-0 in doubles action.
In true scholar-athlete fashion, McSpadden saw the chance to play in the All-State Games as a learning experience.
“I can learn so much from my peers and how they play and how they challenge themselves and their work ethic,” she said. “It is just so admirable. It is amazing to get a chance to play with her (Miley). She is an amazing player and an amazing person.”
The Oologah athlete’s two victories helped the East girls dominate the West 12-3 with points awarded to winners in 10 singles and five doubles matches. The East girls won eight of 10 singles matches and all but one in doubles.
Double-event winners for the East girls included Houston Jennings and Lucie Tuttle, both from Cascia Hall, Maggie Holcomb and Savannah Lee, both from Bixby, Lauren Michalcik from Metro Christian, and Aubrey Bailey from Bishop Kelley.
Meanwhile, in boys’ action, the West won four of five doubles matches on the way to a 10-5 decision against the East. Neel Gautam of Durant and Noah Watkins of Ada were the lone double winners for the East.
Girls
East 12, West 3
Singles: Brooke Thompson, Heritage Hall (West) def. Kate Miley, Bishop Kelley (East), 8-7; Houston Jennings, Cascia Hall (East) def. Annabelle Treadwell, Heritage Hall (West), 8-5; Micaela McSpadden, Oologah (East) def. Aimee Pham, OKC Classen (West), 8-0; Maggie Holcomb, Bixby (East) def. Chloe Hill, Deer Creek (West), 8-0; Savannah Lee, Bixby (East) def. Claire Meursing, Edmond Santa Fe (West), 8-3; Lucie Tuttle, Cascia Hall (East) def. Landry Purvis, Edmond Santa Fe (West), 8-0; Lauren Michalcik, Metro Christian (East) def. Alyssa Mitchell, Duncan, (West), 8-2; Aubrey Bailey, Bishop Kelley (East) def. Sydney White, Duncan (West), 8-7; Trent Miller, Byng (East) def. Peyton McCuan, Bishop McGuinness (West), 8-1; Sydnee Looper, Beaver (West) def. Becca Powers, Bixby (East), 8-6
Doubles: Jennings-Tuttle (East) def. Thompson-Treadwell (West), 8-7; McSpadden-Miley (East) def. Meursing-Purvis (West), 8-0; Holcomb-Lee (East) def. Hill-McCuan (West), 8-3; Bailey-Michalcik (East) def. Mitchell-White (West), 8-1; Looper-Pham (West) def. Miller-Powers (East), 8-5
Boys
West 10, East 5
Singles: Daniel Haley, Crossings Christian (West) def. Konnor Collins, Broken Arrow (East), 8-4; Nate Moore, Yukon (West) def. Patrick Bernius, Jenks (East), 8-6; Hunter DeMunbrun, Crossings Christian (West) def. Dylan Patterson, Riverfield (East), 8-4; Neel Gautam, Durant (East) def. Wesley Jansen, Heritage Hall (West), 8-7; Colby Brungardt, Edmond North (West) def. Trenton Miller, Tahlequah (East), 8-5; Noah Watkins, Ada (East) def. Jack Warman, Edmond North (West), 8-5; Carson Horsburgh, Edmond Memorial (West) def. Jaden Carroll, Tahlequah (East), 8-0; Sloan French, Union (East) def. Bryce Baker, Enid (West), 8-5; Brock Hannagan, Cascia Hall (East) def. Nick Johnson, Duncan (West), 8-5; Brinn Davis, Duncan (West) def. Colin Condict, Wagoner (East), 8-0