Jenks, Cascia Hall win boys tennis state titles

OKLAHOMA CITY — After finishing runner-up to Edmond North in the previous two boys tennis state championships, Jenks finally edged out the Huskies to win the Class 6A state title on Saturday.

Jenks earned 29 team points and Edmond North finished with 27. Jenks and Edmond North have been separated at the top of the leaderboard by two or fewer points for three consecutive state tournaments.

Jenks head coach Jeff Wollmershauser said it felt good to get over the second-place hump, and he expects his team to continue playing at this level at least for the next few years.

“A lot of looking forward to the future,” he said. “Our team is very young. We only lost one, so this group is going to be together for a while, so I think they’re going to continue to do well for a while. We’re all just ecstatic. It was an exhilarating day, but we got it done.”

Cascia Hall boys and girls coach Kristin Liles got to celebrate a state title for two consecutive weekends. Cascia Hall won the 5A girls championship last weekend, and the boys won the 4A state championship on Saturday.

Crossings Christian won the boys 5A team championship, and Tanner Steidley placed second at 5A No. 2 singles for Claremore.