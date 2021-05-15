Jenks, Cascia Hall win boys tennis state titles

OKLAHOMA CITY — After finishing runner-up to Edmond North in the previous two boys tennis state championships, Jenks finally edged out the Huskies to win the Class 6A state title on Saturday.
Jenks earned 29 team points and Edmond North finished with 27. Jenks and Edmond North have been separated at the top of the leaderboard by two or fewer points for three consecutive state tournaments.
Jenks head coach Jeff Wollmershauser said it felt good to get over the second-place hump, and he expects his team to continue playing at this level at least for the next few years.
“A lot of looking forward to the future,” he said. “Our team is very young. We only lost one, so this group is going to be together for a while, so I think they’re going to continue to do well for a while. We’re all just ecstatic. It was an exhilarating day, but we got it done.”
Cascia Hall boys and girls coach Kristin Liles got to celebrate a state title for two consecutive weekends. Cascia Hall won the 5A girls championship last weekend, and the boys won the 4A state championship on Saturday.
Crossings Christian won the boys 5A team championship, and Tanner Steidley placed second at 5A No. 2 singles for Claremore.
Liles said winning the boys and girls championships in the same year hasn’t happened in a long time for the Commandos.
“I think we’re feeling really well,” Liles said. “I think we’re looking very good. I like the way things are going and I like the way it looks for the future.”
Cascia Hall left Oklahoma City with three individual state champions. Hunter Henry and Gannon Murray placed first at No. 1 doubles. Brock Hannagan and Joey Kacere earned first-place medals at No. 2 doubles after knocking off the Holland Hall second-place duo of David Karibian and Marshall Lehman in the final with a 6-3, 6-0 score.
Jake Craft was Holland Hall's other second-place finisher, at No. 2 singles, to help the team finish second overall with 25 points.
Cascia Hall's Aiden Robinson was this year’s No. 1 singles champion. Robinson said he just wanted to celebrate with his teammates after winning the finals match 6-4, 6-5 against Luke Winslow of Christian Heritage.
“That’s all I wanted to do,” Robinson said. “They were pumping me up the whole match so I just wanted to be with them and just celebrate with them.”
Jenks' Cristian Pensavalle got to celebrate individual titles with his good friend and teammate Brett Keeling. Pensavalle beat Union’s Mario Pacilio 6-0, 6-4 in the 6A final at No. 2 singles. Keeling beat Union's Ashwin Chandrasekar 6-2, 6-3 to win the No. 1 singles championship.
“Brett, he’s been working super hard for years,” Pensavalle said. “I’ve been playing with him and against him since I was like 6 years old, so it’s good to see (him) succeeding as well.”
Bishop Kelley's Alec Rul and Ben Jones won 6-2, 6-3 in the No. 1 doubles final against the Edmonton North pair of Preston Fry and Braeden Lewis. Both schools competed again in the No. 2 doubles final with Edmond North's Nolyn Mjema and Jack Warman topping the Bishop Kelley duo of Alex Pollard and James Owens 3-6, 6-1, 6-2.