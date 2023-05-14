OKLAHOMA CITY — When the floodgates opened for Brett Keeling, there was nothing to stop the Jenks senior.

Keeling roared back from a 5-1 first-set deficit to reel off the match’s last 12 games to claim his third consecutive Class 6A No. 1 singles crown. His teammates followed suit as Jenks captured all four divisions on the way to the Trojans’ third straight team title Saturday in the weather-delayed Class 6A-4A boys state tennis championships at the OKC Tennis Center.

“I don’t think he believed it,” Jenks head coach Jeff Wollmershauser said of Keeling’s comeback against Edmond North’s Reid Rainwater in the championship match that allowed the Jenks standout to cap an undefeated high school career on the courts.

“I talked to him at 5-2 (Keeling trailing) and he was just like ‘I’m going to get back in and I’m going to grind every point out’ and I said “Alright that sounds like a good plan.’ But I came back a little later and it was 6-5 (Keeling ahead) and he’s like ‘I have no idea how I did that. But he got it back in.”

Wollmershauser said the comeback speaks volumes about Keeling.

“One of the words that would describe him is just ‘resilient,’” the head coach said. “You can’t keep him down. If he plays a bad game or a bad set, he just gets back in and fights until the end. He’s done that for us for three years. Obviously, it shows — three times a champion.”

For his part, Keeling attributed his turnaround against Rainwater to a change in approach and a change in rackets.

“When I was down 1-5, I was focusing too much on what the moment was and how it was the state finals,” the No. 1 seed said. “I wasn’t focusing on what my game needed to do. Then, after that, I switched rackets. I was like, ‘Okay, this is the lucky rock head’ and then it just kind of happened.”

Keeling won a pivotal 11th game to take a 6-5 lead on his serve then broke Rainwater at love in the next game to take the opening set. From there, the title was his for the taking as he finished off the second set by not surrendering a game.

Keeling’s reversal in the final was the second time on Saturday that he had to dig himself out of a hole in order to advance.

In the semifinals, he dropped the opening set to Edmond Memorial’s Luke Bishop 6-1 before rallying to take the next two sets 6-4 and 7-5.

Keeling becomes the 17th player in Oklahoma to amass three singles titles in his prep career.

“It’s super special and I am super happy to have this Jenks team and they have all cheered me on,” he said. “In my last match, they were all there to cheer me on and I think that’s what gave me the push to be able to come back in that match and win it.”

Joining Keeling in the landslide of winners for the Trojans was Krishna Bhadriraju who claimed a three-set victory at No. 2 singles, the No. 1 doubles team of Jacob Cameron and Cristian Pensavalle at No. 1 doubles while the No. 2 doubles tandem of Jesper Ohlson and Jeremy Song bounced back from an opening set loss to win in a tiebreaker in the third set.

Each of the Trojans’ wins in the finals, except at No. 1 doubles, came against an Edmond North opponent to help Jenks vanquish the Huskies. The crown at No. 1 doubles for Pensavalle, a junior, was his third to go along with a pair of No. 2 singles titles from 2021 and 2022 to make him the 13th high school player in Oklahoma to earn three titles via singles and doubles.

“It was a very stressful day,” Wollmershauser said. “All the matches were close all day. We had like four, three-setters.

“They all came out and they did amazing today,” he added. “You can’t ask any more than that. Very proud of all these boys. They did it.”

Cascia Hall finishes second in Class 5A; Benien nabs No. 1 singles crown

The Commandos matched their second-place finish of a year ago in Class 5A with top-seeded James Benien claiming top honors in No. 1 singles surrendering only one game in a two-set victory in his second straight final.

“That’s who James is,” Cascia Hall head coach Kristin Liles said. “He comes out and takes care of business. He had something to prove this year. He didn’t finish last year the way he wanted to. He cramped up in the finals and lost in three sets. He knew he wasn’t going to have that happen again.”

Benien said the afternoon suspension of play made for some anxious moments before his title match.

“I was getting like a little nervous at first … but then I just actually went out and played beautifully,” the senior said. “It was amazing just to win that because I played the best I think I’ve ever played.”

Besides Benien, the Commandos’ Landon Nickel took second at No. 2 singles, the No. 2 doubles squad finished third and the No. 1 doubles team came in fifth place. Brady Henry, Ryan Henry, Seth Hjelm and Alex Stallings comprised the Commandos doubles teams.

“Everybody had to go together,” Liles said about her team’s effort. “We had to win it together. Everybody had to do what they needed to do today. Landon was on the court for six hours today and that was what clinched it for us.”