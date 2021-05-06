Is another Tulsa-area sweep possible at the girls state tennis tournament? Could be

The last girls state tennis tournament saw a walkover for Tulsa-area schools and it could happen again.
Bixby won its second straight Class 6A state title in 2019, Bishop Kelley broke an 11-year drought by capturing the 5A crown and Metro Christian won a second straight 4A title.
The Tulsa area could be in the ascendency again when the tournament unfolds Friday at the Oklahoma City Tennis Center after a one-year hiatus. The coronavirus canceled all spring sports in 2020.
But with one exception, it may be a new set of schools carting home the hardware. Kelley, bumped up to 6A this season, appears ready to challenge Bixby’s hopes of winning three titles in a row.
The Comets are strong throughout the lineup, led by reigning 5A No. 2 singles champ Kate Miley and super sophomore Audrey Brown, unbeaten in 21 matches this season.
Kelley coach Mary Jo Tasker said her team has the firepower. “Now, it’s just a matter of letting our racquets do the talking and getting the job done.”
With Kelley moving out of 5A, Cascia Hall, led by four-year veteran Houston Jennings, appears to be the heir apparent after finishing runner-up to OKC Heritage Hall in 2018 and Kelley in 2019.
Metro Christian moves up to 5A and may not have the points to challenge for the team title, although the Patriots still have firepower.
Ivy Wilson, a sophomore at No. 1 singles, is 25-4 this season and has won 11 straight matches heading into the state tournament. Lauren Michalcik, a senior, will play at No. 2 singles after winning the 4A No. 1 singles title as a sophomore and finishing runner-up as a freshman.
Holland Hall won all four lines in Monday’s regional qualifying and hopes to succeed Metro as 4A team champs. Coach Brock Morton said the Dutch have their best team since winning the 4A team title in 2017, the school’s first state championship in any sport.
Bixby’s Spartans are led by senior Maggie Holcomb, a two-time state champ at No. 1 singles, and their powerful No. 1 doubles team.
Taylor Conway and Savannah Lee are 32-0 and have lost only two sets this season. Coach Doug Hennigan said he hasn’t coached a better doubles team since Jason Wright and Robby Foland won a title at No. 2 doubles for Broken Arrow in 2001.
Hennigan said the Spartans aren’t conceding anything to Bishop Kelley.
“We played with a purpose (in Monday’s regional qualifying) — very focused and driven,” he said.
Athletes of the week
Bishop Kelley's Audrey Brown and Union track standout Jayden Rowe are the Tulsa World's latest spring sports female and male athletes of the week.
Brown takes a 21-0 record into the 6A state tournament and has lost only one set all season. She’s won nine times by scores of 6-0, 6-0.
Rowe, a University of Oklahoma football commit, nipped speedy teammate AJ Green to win the 100-meter race in the Frontier Conference meet. His 10.45-second time was the third fastest in the state this season.
Rolling at the regional
Kolbe Katsis and Addison Brooks helped Lincoln Christian sweep boys and girls team titles, respectively, in the 4A track regional at Vinita.
Katsis, a standout on the Bulldogs’ state runner-up football team, ran a personal-best 11.06 in the 100 meters and also won gold in the high jump. Brooks, the versatile senior, won the 800-meter race and anchored wins in the 4x200, 4x400 and 4x800 relays.
Also at Vinita, Central’s Lakajnae Ackward posted personal-best times in winning the girls 100 and 200 races. A three-time state qualifier in both events, she has 4A’s third-best time in the 100 (12.76) and fourth-best time in the 200 (26.84).
Holland Hall’s Nunu Campbell ran a 4A-best 49.91 to win the 400 meters and Vinita’s Kyron Downing was first in the 200 meters in 23.04.