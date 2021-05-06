Is another Tulsa-area sweep possible at the girls state tennis tournament? Could be

The last girls state tennis tournament saw a walkover for Tulsa-area schools and it could happen again.

Bixby won its second straight Class 6A state title in 2019, Bishop Kelley broke an 11-year drought by capturing the 5A crown and Metro Christian won a second straight 4A title.

The Tulsa area could be in the ascendency again when the tournament unfolds Friday at the Oklahoma City Tennis Center after a one-year hiatus. The coronavirus canceled all spring sports in 2020.

But with one exception, it may be a new set of schools carting home the hardware. Kelley, bumped up to 6A this season, appears ready to challenge Bixby’s hopes of winning three titles in a row.

The Comets are strong throughout the lineup, led by reigning 5A No. 2 singles champ Kate Miley and super sophomore Audrey Brown, unbeaten in 21 matches this season.

Kelley coach Mary Jo Tasker said her team has the firepower. “Now, it’s just a matter of letting our racquets do the talking and getting the job done.”

With Kelley moving out of 5A, Cascia Hall, led by four-year veteran Houston Jennings, appears to be the heir apparent after finishing runner-up to OKC Heritage Hall in 2018 and Kelley in 2019.