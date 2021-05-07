High school tennis notebook: Bishop Kelley and Bixby lead the way after the first day

Bishop Kelley, Bixby lead race toward title
Bixby and Bishop Kelley qualified all of their singles and doubles entries to the Class 6A state semifinals scheduled for Saturday at the Oklahoma City Tennis Center.
Bixby is trying for its third-straight state championship after winning the team title in 2018 and 2019. There was not a state tournament last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bixby coach Doug Hennigan said he feels confident heading into Saturday after the Spartans didn’t lose a set in any of their eight matches on Friday.
“That shows that we’re dialed in on both the first and second sets,” Hennigan said. “This is the state. You’re playing good competition. Every match you’ve got to bring your best, so to do that in that type of fashion, I think that speaks volumes for the team. It’s kind of a momentum builder and confidence builder as much as anything.”
Bishop Kelley had a little drama in the quarterfinal round at No. 1 doubles. Aubrey Bailey and Maddie Wong lost the first set 6-3 to Sonnie Simons and Sydney Swift of Owasso. They responded by winning the next two sets, however, 6-0, 6-1.
Bishop Kelley head coach Mary Jo Tasker said having to battle back after dropping the first set helps prepare them for Saturday’s competition.
“It helps a lot to know that they can get through it,” Tasker said. “And it (was) super windy (Friday) and nerves are always an issue at state so I’m very pleased. Looking forward to (Saturday) for sure.”
Bixby and Bishop Kelley are the frontrunners to win the team title. Jenks advanced Issabella Pensavalle to the No. 1 singles semifinals.
Large turnout
Last year’s state tournament was canceled because of the pandemic, and fans showed out in large numbers to watch the tournament return on Friday.
Tasker was impressed with the turnout of an estimated 1,700 fans, not including athletes.
“I think everybody last year, we just really missed our sport,” Tasker said. “We missed our state tournament and everyone is here. I’ve been doing this for 15 years, this is one of the biggest crowds I’ve ever seen on the first day."
— Frank Bonner II, Tulsa World