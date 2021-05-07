High school tennis notebook: Bishop Kelley and Bixby lead the way after the first day

Bishop Kelley, Bixby lead race toward title

Bixby and Bishop Kelley qualified all of their singles and doubles entries to the Class 6A state semifinals scheduled for Saturday at the Oklahoma City Tennis Center.

Bixby is trying for its third-straight state championship after winning the team title in 2018 and 2019. There was not a state tournament last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bixby coach Doug Hennigan said he feels confident heading into Saturday after the Spartans didn’t lose a set in any of their eight matches on Friday.

“That shows that we’re dialed in on both the first and second sets,” Hennigan said. “This is the state. You’re playing good competition. Every match you’ve got to bring your best, so to do that in that type of fashion, I think that speaks volumes for the team. It’s kind of a momentum builder and confidence builder as much as anything.”

Bishop Kelley had a little drama in the quarterfinal round at No. 1 doubles. Aubrey Bailey and Maddie Wong lost the first set 6-3 to Sonnie Simons and Sydney Swift of Owasso. They responded by winning the next two sets, however, 6-0, 6-1.