High school boys tennis notebook: Cascia Hall and Holland Hall battling for boys and girls state title sweep

Cascia Hall, Holland Hall looking to sweep

Cascia Hall and Holland Hall each won girls tennis team titles and now their boys teams are looking to do the same.

Holland Hall won the Class 4A girls state championship last weekend while Cascia Hall won the 5A championship. Both boys teams are competing for the 4A championship heading into Saturday.

Cascia Hall has moved to 5A in the girls tennis classification but the boys remain at 4A. Both schools advanced all their players to the semifinal rounds in action on Friday at the Oklahoma City Tennis Center.

The teams will meet in the semifinal of the No. 1 doubles draw. Cascia Hall's Hunter Henry and Gannon Murray will battle the Holland Hall duo of Julian Aaronson and Harrison Confer.

Both schools could meet in the championship match at the other three spots (No. 1 and No. 2 singles, No. 2 doubles).

Jenks, Edmond North in another tight race

Edmond North won the last 6A team state title in 2019 when it edged out Jenks by two points. Edmond North finished with 26 points and Jenks tallied 24. Jenks also fell one point shy of the team title in 2018.