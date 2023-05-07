OKLAHOMA CITY — Jenks’ Avery Arant pumped her right fist in the air and cracked a smile as she shouted “out wide” and watched the errant tennis ball sail past her into the doubles court.

Jasel Bailey’s forehand had indeed landed out. The 2023 Class 6A No. 1 singles final was over. And Arant, the Trojans’ freshman and the No. 1 seeded singles player in the classification, was a state champion.

“I was really excited — really excited to win state,” Arant said. “That was really awesome. I was nervous but I was really excited. I had a little semifinal scare and it was close. But it was all good.”

Arant’s title win over Bailey — the No. 2 seed from Bishop Kelley — proved the exclamation point on Jenks’ claim to the 2023 Class 6A girls tennis team title the Trojans wrapped up at the Oklahoma City Tennis Center Saturday afternoon.

Joining Arant’s 6-1, 6-2 victory was a runner-up finish in the No. 1 doubles championship from Jenks’ top seeded duo of Carrington Hessen and Ava Jacobsen, a win via Quinn Leos in the No. 2 single final and a runner-up result for Sofia Ohlson and Campbell Johnson in the No. 2 doubles championship in the classification.

All of that was good enough for the 32 team points that propelled the Trojans to a first-place finish ahead of second-place Edmond North (23 points) and the program’s first girls tennis title since 2017.

“They’ve been great all year,” said Jenks tennis coach Jeff Wollmershauser. “They’ve had great results all year so we kind of figured they were gonna get seeded pretty well and if we just came out and kept our heads together that we would do pretty well in this tournament.

“They all did that — two winners and two runner-ups. They performed really well. Great group of girls.”

Arant’s finish with the state singles title capped a dominant freshman season and a bulldozing run through the final stage of the state tournament. All told, Arant dropped only six games across four matches over the weekend as she sealed a 22-1 record for the spring.

Her weekend began Friday with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Yukon’s Lydia Blackwell followed by another straight-set victory against Bixby’s Milana Quick. Saturday opened with a 6-3, 6-0 win in a semifinal matchup with Lauren Krise of Edmond Memorial that Arant said triggered nerves in the midst of her first state tournament appearance.

But the butterflies seemingly faded in the state final as she cruised beyond Bailey, the only opponent to hand Arant a loss in 2023.

“It’s always tough going into state because of the atmosphere and the crowds and just the pressure,” said Wollmershauser. “You don’t usually see a freshman perform as well as that but she came in and it didn’t look like she had any nerves at all.

“She took everybody down pretty handily. The mental toughness was outstanding from her. Especially from a freshman.”

Jenks fell just short of another title in the No. 1 doubles final that saw Carrington Hessen and Ava Jacobsen, the top seeded doubles pairing, outlasted by No. 2 seeded Deer Creek duo Sindhya Atturu and Paige Ludlam in a three-set thriller (4-6, 6-2, 6-3) to send the Antlers home with the championship.

“We had an injury in the third set and they had an injury in the third set,” Wollmershauser said. “It was just going to come down to whoever could just stick it out for the longest. They got it and they played really well so they deserved it.”

In Leos’ win over Enid’s Alexa Garcia (7-5, 6-2) and the run to the championship match with Edmond North (7-6, 6-4) from Ohlson and Johnson, Jenks had the points required to bring home the school’s seventh 6A girls tennis team title since 2010.

Holland Hall and Cascia Hall claim joint title

Level on 29 team points, Holland Hall and Cascia Hall claimed a share of the Class 5A girls tennis title.

Holland Hall’s No. 2 seed Natalie Gillet led the Dutch and reached the final of the Class 5A singles No. 1 Championship where she fell (7-6, 6-3) to a familiar foe in Riverfield’s Lily Clark.

Top seed Faith Koontz claimed the No. 2 singles title in straight sets (6-0, 6-0) for Holland Hall over Cascia Hall’s Jordan Chalmers.

Cascia Hall duo Kendal Blevins and Lydia Hoose fell to Heritage Hall (6-0, 6-0) in the No. 1 doubles final. The pairing of London Siegfried and Millie Tuttle powered the Bulldogs to the No. 2 doubles title.