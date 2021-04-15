Cascia Hall's Houston Jennings is Tulsa World spring sports girls athlete of the week

Houston Jennings * Cascia Hall * Tennis * Sr.

Finished runner-up in No. 1 singles at the 5A East/West Showdown, helping lead Commandos to the team title. Went three sets with top-rated Brooks Thompson of Heritage Hall before falling 6-0, 6-7 (10-3) in the championship match. Finished fourth in No. 1 singles at the state tournament as a freshman and second as a sophomore, part of back-to-back state runner-up teams. A consummate team player and “a real fighter,” coach Kristin Liles said.