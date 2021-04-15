 Skip to main content
Cascia Hall's Houston Jennings is Tulsa World spring sports girls athlete of the week
Cascia Hall's Houston Jennings is Tulsa World spring sports girls athlete of the week

Houston Jennings, Cascia Hall

Houston Jennings * Cascia Hall * Tennis * Sr.

Finished runner-up in No. 1 singles at the 5A East/West Showdown, helping lead Commandos to the team title. Went three sets with top-rated Brooks Thompson of Heritage Hall before falling 6-0, 6-7 (10-3) in the championship match. Finished fourth in No. 1 singles at the state tournament as a freshman and second as a sophomore, part of back-to-back state runner-up teams. A consummate team player and “a real fighter,” coach Kristin Liles said.

To nominate a female springs sports athlete of the week, email mike.brown@tulsaworld.com

