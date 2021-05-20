Cascia Hall's Aiden Robinson is the latest Tulsa World spring sports male athlete of the week

Aiden Robinson * Cascia Hall * Tennis * Jr.
Captured the No. 1 singles crown in the Class 4A state tournament, helping Commandos win the team title. Won four matches without losing a set and defeated Luke Winslow of Christian Heritage 6-4, 7-5 in the final. Won the 5A East/West Showdown on April 10, winning over Crossings Christian’s eventual three-time state champion, Daniel Haley, in the championship match. Finished the season 20-3.
Mike Brown
Sports Writer
I have covered high school football, basketball and baseball for the Tulsa World since Spencer Tillman, Wayman Tisdale and Troy Aikman were in the 10th grade. Phone: 918-581-8390
