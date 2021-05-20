 Skip to main content
Cascia Hall's Aiden Robinson is the latest Tulsa World spring sports male athlete of the week
Cascia Hall's Aiden Robinson
Mike Brown

Aiden Robinson * Cascia Hall * Tennis * Jr.

Captured the No. 1 singles crown in the Class 4A state tournament, helping Commandos win the team title. Won four matches without losing a set and defeated Luke Winslow of Christian Heritage 6-4, 7-5 in the final. Won the 5A East/West Showdown on April 10, winning over Crossings Christian’s eventual three-time state champion, Daniel Haley, in the championship match. Finished the season 20-3.

mike.brown@tulsaworld.com

