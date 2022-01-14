Cascia Hall tennis coach Kristin Liles receives national award

Liles earned the National Federation of State High School Associations' award after leading both the girls and boys teams to the Class 5A state championship last season. The NFHS also honored Liles with the Oklahoma and Southwest Region Coach of the Year awards.

"This is such a wonderful and well-deserved honor for Kristin, her family, her student-athletes and our Cascia Hall community," Cascia Hall athletic director Dave Reiter said. "We are fortunate to have a collection of coaches at Cascia Hall that are at the top of their respective fields and invest in our students in every part of their Cascia experience. Not only is Kristin a national coach of the year, she is also an outstanding educator in our classrooms. Congratulations to Kristin and Cascia Hall tennis for this fantastic honor."