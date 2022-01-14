Cascia Hall tennis coach Kristin Liles receives national award

Cascia Hall's Kristin Liles was named the NFHS National Girls Tennis Coach of the Year on Friday.
Liles earned the National Federation of State High School Associations' award after leading both the girls and boys teams to the Class 5A state championship last season. The NFHS also honored Liles with the Oklahoma and Southwest Region Coach of the Year awards.
Liles was the 2021 All-World girls coach of the year for all sports.
"This is such a wonderful and well-deserved honor for Kristin, her family, her student-athletes and our Cascia Hall community," Cascia Hall athletic director Dave Reiter said. "We are fortunate to have a collection of coaches at Cascia Hall that are at the top of their respective fields and invest in our students in every part of their Cascia experience. Not only is Kristin a national coach of the year, she is also an outstanding educator in our classrooms. Congratulations to Kristin and Cascia Hall tennis for this fantastic honor."
Liles also was the head coach for a state title in 2014 and was an assistant on eight state championship teams. Liles, who has a 132-17 career record as head coach, has coached 26 boys individual state champions and 21 girls state winners.