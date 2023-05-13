Play delayed, suspended: Inclement weather created havoc with the final day of the championships on Saturday. After overnight rains Friday in the Oklahoma City area, the start of play was delayed Saturday one hour to begin at 9 a.m. Play was then suspended at 4:13 p.m. due to lightning in the area. Light rain followed. Play then resumed again at 6:23 p.m. and was continuing at press time.

Keeling survives semis, seeks third crown: Brett Keeling of Jenks, the two-time defending champion at Class 6A No. 1 singles, survived a scare in the semifinals but rallied from a set down for a three-set victory against Luke Bishop of Edmond Memorial. When play was halted Saturday afternoon, Keeling led 5-2 in the final set. But after play restarted, Bishop reeled off three games to even the match before Keeling held serve and then broke Bishop at love for a 7-5 triumph in the deciding set.

Jenks keeps all entries alive: Besides Keeling, the two-time defending Class 6A champion Trojans had their other three entries advance to the finals. At No. 2 singles, Krishna Bhadriraju claimed a place in the finals as did both the No. 1 doubles team of Jacob Cameron and Cristian Pensavalle and No. 2 doubles tandem of Jesper Ohlson and Jeremy Song. Jenks was battling Edmond North, the 6A champion in 2018 and 2019, for the team title.

Riverfield sends No. 2 doubles team to final: In Class 4A, the Riverfield Country Day No. 2 doubles team of Jake Bell and Quinn Steenson advanced to the final with a 7-5, 6-3 semifinal victory against Byng’s No. 1 seeded team of Ty Mills and Tyler Ware. Seeded fourth, the duo from Riverfield, a private school in Tulsa, will meet Crossings Christian’s Jackson Strunk and Jake Waggoner, the No. 3 seed, in the final.

Holland Hall has three entries in Class 5A semifinals: After claiming the Class 4A team title a year ago by sweeping the singles and doubles divisions, Holland Hall has moved to Class 5A. In the new class, the Dutch have three of their four entries in the semifinals. They include Porter Arens at No. 1 singles, Gray Broermann at No. 2 singles and the No. 2 doubles team of Julian Aaronson and Logan Mahan.

Battle of the Halls: Cascia Hall and Holland Hall were slated for a head-to-head matchup in the semifinals at No. 2 singles between Broermann of Holland Hall and Cascia’s Landon Nickel with a spot in the finals on the line.

Union’s Andrade to semifinals: Adolfo Andrade of Union advanced to the semifinals in No. 2 singles where he was slated to meet Bhadriraju of Jenks for a place in the finals.

Keeling fan club: Keeling has quite the support in his quest for a third consecutive singles title. For people attending this year’s tournament, it’s easy to spot the many maroon-colored t-shirts adorned on the back with “Keeling—Serving Up Another State Title.”