BOYS STATE TENNIS

When: 8 a.m. Friday and Saturday

Where: Oklahoma City Tennis Center

CLASS 6A

In No. 1 singles, Jenks senior Brett Keeling is unbeaten in No. 1 singles play this season, posting a 17-0 record and winning every match in straight sets. He is 79-0 in his career.

And like his No. 1 singles teammate, Jenks’ Krishna Bhadriraju enters the state tournament unbeaten at 19-0. He has not dropped a set this season, and has only been pushed to a seventh point twice — both in the same match against Holland Hall’s Logan Mahan.

Bixby sophomore Brady Grotts enters with a regional championship and a 16-8 record. He knocked off Broken Arrow’s Tyler Sams in the regional finals, 6-2, 6-2.

Bixby sophomore Ethan Richmond enters the state tournament with a No. 2 regional title after knocking off Bishop Kelley’s Barret Prather, 3-6, 6-1, 6-2.

Union’s Adolfo Andrade is 27-11 in No. 2 singles play heading into the state tournament.

Bishop Kelley’s Landon Wong and Dutch Prather are 13-4 in No. 1 doubles play and went 3-0 in regional competition, including a 6-3, 6-3 victory in the regional finals.

Jenks’ No. 1 doubles pair of Cristian Pensavalle and Jacob Cameron are 9-0 heading into the state tournament, and Owasso’s Andrew Aylor and Joey Perkins are 16-8 after losing in the regional finals.

Broken Arrow’s Jackson Rice and Sean Westhoff improved to 26-7 with a regional title, when they knocked off Bishop Kelley’s Vaibhav Aggarwal and Jacob Philbeck.

Jenks seniors Jesper Ohlson and Jeremey Song are 9-0 this season in No. 2 doubles play and have not dropped a set along the way.

CLASS 5A

Holland Hall won the regional it hosted with 33 team points, beating out Claremore by six. The Dutch won at No. 1 singles, No. 2 singles and No. 1 doubles.

In No. 1 singles play, Holland Hall junior Porter Arens is 11-3 after a trio of straight-set wins in regional play. Claremore’s Jesse Choplin is 25-10 in No. 1 singles play this season.

Holland freshman Gray Broermann claimed the No. 2 singles regional crown and is now 8-2 this season.

Holland Hall duo Julian Aaronson and Logan Mahan are 7-1 after a No. 1 doubles title in regional play.

And Claremore picked up the No. 2 doubles title in regional action with sophomore Noble McGill and freshman Kaden Salcido improving to 15-5 overall.

CLASS 4A

Henryetta senior Ethan Lovell improved to 24-8 with a No. 1 singles title in regional play. His Golden Knights teammate, Christian Swan, also won a No. 2 singles title and is now 21-6.

Henryetta also won a regional title in No. 1 doubles play with Sheldon Andrews and Brayden Jones, and the Golden Knights’ No. 2 doubles duo of Connor Matlock and Jayson Scott lost in the regional finals.

Riverfield Country Day’s Kaleb Chesher won a No. 1 singles crown in regional action and is now 23-8. Riverfield also won the No. 2 singles title with Trey Pope improving to 14-6.

— Ben Johnson, for the Tulsa World

