Bishop Kelley's Audrey Brown is the latest Tulsa World spring sports female athlete of the week

Audrey Brown * Bishop Kelley * Tennis * Soph.

Defeated Union’s Gracie Pereff 6-0, 6-1 in the regional final at No. 2 singles and takes a 21-0 record into the state tournament. Part of a powerful lineup that has Kelley favored for the Class 6A team title. Has signature wins over Bixby’s Olivia Thompson, Cascia Hall’s Ava Jacobsen and Layla Drotar and Metro Christian’s Lauren Michalcik. Lost only one set all season (to Jacobsen) and has won 6-0, 6-0 nine times.