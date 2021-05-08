Bishop Kelley, Cascia Hall and Holland Hall win girls tennis state titles

OKLAHOMA CITY — Bishop Kelley earned a girls tennis state championship in its first year competing at the Class 6A level after totaling 34 team points in the state tournament, which concluded Saturday.

Cascia Hall won the Class 5A championship with 30 points and Holland Hall scored 32 team points to become the Class 4A team champion.

Bishop Kelley took home three of the four individual state titles, winning both singles crowns and one doubles championship.

“After last year, the Coronavirus year, and not getting to play at all it is just extra sweet to get to play and move up and still win,” Bishop Kelley coach Mary Jo Tasker said. “We have a great team, deep team, awesome girls, very determined and they were very focused.”

Kate Miley won the No. 1 singles final 6-4, 6-4 against Alice Hsu of Edmond North. Miley said she came into the weekend with a lot of nerves.

“Since I hadn’t lost to anyone in 6A before state I was very nervous because they (her opponents) had nothing to lose,” Miley said. “So I just had to keep my head focused and stay mentally strong.”

Audrey Brown beat Edmond North’s Victoria Ricaurte-Cabas 6-1, 6-1 in the No. 2 singles final.