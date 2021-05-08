Bishop Kelley, Cascia Hall and Holland Hall win girls tennis state titles

OKLAHOMA CITY — Bishop Kelley earned a girls tennis state championship in its first year competing at the Class 6A level after totaling 34 team points in the state tournament, which concluded Saturday.
Cascia Hall won the Class 5A championship with 30 points and Holland Hall scored 32 team points to become the Class 4A team champion.
Bishop Kelley took home three of the four individual state titles, winning both singles crowns and one doubles championship.
“After last year, the Coronavirus year, and not getting to play at all it is just extra sweet to get to play and move up and still win,” Bishop Kelley coach Mary Jo Tasker said. “We have a great team, deep team, awesome girls, very determined and they were very focused.”
Kate Miley won the No. 1 singles final 6-4, 6-4 against Alice Hsu of Edmond North. Miley said she came into the weekend with a lot of nerves.
“Since I hadn’t lost to anyone in 6A before state I was very nervous because they (her opponents) had nothing to lose,” Miley said. “So I just had to keep my head focused and stay mentally strong.”
Audrey Brown beat Edmond North’s Victoria Ricaurte-Cabas 6-1, 6-1 in the No. 2 singles final.
Bishop Kelley’s Aubrey Bailey and Maddie Wong won the No. 2 doubles final 6-4, 6-4 against Allison Fiske and Becca Powers of Bixby. Kelley’s Jasel Bailey and Tennyson Kronfeld placed second at No. 1 doubles. Taylor Conway and Savannah Lee of Bixby won a three-set match to win the No. 1 doubles title to help the Spartans finish in second with 28 team points.
In Class 4A, Holland Hall also walked away with three individual champions. Natalie Gillett was crowned the No. 2 singles medalist after beating Aimee Phamm (Classen SAS) 6-0, 6-1.
In No. 1 singles, Micaela McSpadden of Oologah defeated Sofia Acuna (Classen SAS) 6-1, 6-2 in the finals.
Holland Hall also won individual titles in No. 1 and No. 2 doubles to win the 4A title comfortably. Riverfield, which placed second, totaled less than half Holland Hall’s score with 15 points.
Cascia Hall’s lone individual champion came at No. 2 doubles.
Houston Jennings took second at No. 1 singles for the Commandos, and Lauren Michalcik of Metro Christian, def. Cascia’s Avs Jacobsen 6-3, 6-4 for the No. 2 singles title. The Commandos’ No. 1 doubles team also took second.
The Commandos had multiple second-place finishes to help them hold off Heritage Hall, which finished with 22 team points.
“We worked so hard for several years as a team,” Cascia Hall coach Kristin Liles said. “I’ve got three seniors who started as freshmen on varsity, so this is a culmination of so much hard work. I’m very proud of them. …They did everything they were supposed to do and they worked together as a team.”