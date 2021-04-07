 Skip to main content
B.T. Washington's Krish Kumar is latest Tulsa World spring sports boys athlete of the week
B.T. Washington's Krish Kumar is latest Tulsa World spring sports boys athlete of the week

Krish Kumar, B.T. Washington tennis

B.T. Washington tennis player Krish Kumar

 Mike Brown

Krish Kumar * B.T. Washington * Tennis * Jr.

Captured the No. 2 singles title in the Bixby Invitational last Saturday, his second tournament in a row without losing a set. Also won the Tulsa Public Schools tournament hosted by Edison, finished fourth in the Union Invitational and is 10-2 for the season. Has a strong serve and "finesse around the net," coach Kevin Williams said. Maintains a weighted 4.88 GPA and also competes in speech and debate.

mike.brown@tulsaworld.com

