B.T. Washington's Krish Kumar is latest Tulsa World spring sports boys athlete of the week

Krish Kumar * B.T. Washington * Tennis * Jr.
Captured the No. 2 singles title in the Bixby Invitational last Saturday, his second tournament in a row without losing a set. Also won the Tulsa Public Schools tournament hosted by Edison, finished fourth in the Union Invitational and is 10-2 for the season. Has a strong serve and "finesse around the net," coach Kevin Williams said. Maintains a weighted 4.88 GPA and also competes in speech and debate.
