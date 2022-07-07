All-World girls tennis: Meet the finalists for athlete of the year and see the first team, second team and honorable mention selections

Athlete of the year finalists

The girls tennis athlete of the year, along with winners from the other sports, will be announced at the sixth annual All-World Awards banquet, presented by Bill Knight Automotive, on Tuesday, Aug. 2, at the Renaissance Tulsa Hotel and Convention Center. Tickets for the All-World Awards banquet are $55 and are available at allworldawards.com

From July 2-3 and 5-10, the Tulsa World will also honor athletes in boys soccer, girls soccer, girls golf, boys tennis, girls tennis, boys track and field and girls track and field and baseball.

Listed in alphabetical order, here are the candidates for girls tennis athlete of the year:

Maddie Shelley

Bartlesville ¦ Sr.

After placing third in No. 1 Singles in the Class 6A state tournament as a freshman in 2019, Shelley had her sophomore year wiped out by COVID-19 and missed most of her junior season due to elbow surgery. But she worked her way back to enjoy an outstanding year in 2022, winning every tournament at No. 1 Singles, including the regional, until finally falling in three sets in the state final to Edmond North’s Alice Hsu, finishing with a 22-1 record. Was 54-8 overall through her high school career. “Maddie is a great player and better kid,” said Bruins coach Bryan Reese. “She is an incredibly hard worker and has dedicated most of her life to tennis and school.” Headed next year to Washburn University in Topeka, Kansas.

Ivy Wilson

Metro Christian ¦ Sr.

Also an All-World first-team selection last season after placing third at the Class 5A state tournament at No. 1 Singles, she delivered an even better performance this year, going 21-3 with multiple tournament titles, including the regional, before reaching the 5A state final and falling 6-1, 7-5 to Sofia Acuna of OKC Classen SAS. Well-respected among local tennis watchers, as several opposing coaches advocated for her inclusion on this list. “Ivy is a very hard-working, deserving player,” said Metro coach Emily Cass.

Abby Wise

Holland Hall ¦ Jr.

After winning an individual Class 4A state championship last year at No. 1 Doubles with partner Kennedy Cox, switched to No. 1 Singles this season and excelled, going 15-4 and claiming victories at the regional and state tournaments, while helping the Dutch win their second consecutive team state championship. Lost just four games through the first three matches at state before pulling out a hard-fought 7-5, 6-1 win in the final over Reece Compton of Christian Heritage. “Abby possesses some of those intangibles as an athlete that you can’t coach,” said Holland Hall coach Brock Morton. “She really worked hard over the off-season and took her game to the next level.”

Coach of the year

Kristin Liles

Cascia Hall

Her second year in a row as Coach of the Year. This time, molded a squad that had three freshmen and one other varsity newcomer into a deep, outstanding team that secured the Commandos’ second straight Class 5A state championship, with all three freshmen claiming individual state titles. This was the fifth year of her third stint with the Commandos.

First team

Singles

Audrey Brown, Bishop Kelley, junior

Maddie Shelley, Bartlesville, senior

Ivy Wilson, Metro Christian, junior

Abby Wise, Holland Hall, junior

Doubles

Carrington Hessen, Jenks, sophomore, and Marisa Stonis, Jenks, senior

Layla Drotar, Cascia Hall, senior, and Lydia Hoose, Cascia Hall, sophomore

Second team

Singles

Jasel Bailey, Bishop Kelley, sophomore

Kendal Blevins, Cascia Hall, junior

Elizabeth Gilbert, Owasso, junior

Lauren Irwin, Cascia Hall, freshman

Doubles

Natalie Gillett, Holland Hall, sophomore, and Faith Koontz, Holland Hall, junior

Ava Jacobsen, Jenks, sophomore, and Sofia Ohlson, Jenks, junior

Honorable mention

Bartlesville: Annabelle Kelly

Bishop Kelley: Tennyson Kronfeld, Lily Stuckey, Divya Thomas, Maddie Wong

Bixby: Macy Mueller, Milana Quick

Broken Arrow: Jessica Barnes, Ines Gonzales-Nava, Avery Jones, Madelyn Messenger, Danielle Walker, Chloe Ziegler

Cascia Hall: London Siegfried, Millie Tuttle

Claremore: Daley Reynolds, Kinsey Singer

Henryetta: Katie Davis, Abbi Dodge, Kellyn Lollis

Holland Hall: Kennedy Cox, Caroline McKee, Sofia Parducci

Jenks: Jenna Vann

Lincoln Christian: Audrey Foster, Adyson Roberts

Pryor: Abigail Simmons

Regent Prep: Alyssa Durham, Julia Wright

Riverfield: Kirsten Clary, Elle Kalcik, Maureen Sellers

Skiatook: Bailee Campbell, Brynlee Frame

Union: Jenna Mitsdarfer, Ashley Pacilio, Gracie Pereff, Savanna Rogers

How the team was picked

Athletes were considered from the All-World area, defined by a 60-mile radius of downtown Tulsa, or schools located in communities within 75 miles of Tulsa with a population of 5,000 or more. Coaches were consulted and athletes from all classes (freshmen, sophomores, juniors and seniors) were eligible. World sports writer John Tranchina made the final selections.

Previous winners

Players of the Year

2021: Kate Miley, Bishop Kelley

2020: No award (COVID)

2019: Andie Williams, Jenks

2018: Andie Williams, Jenks

2017: Jeryn Jack, Bishop Kelley

2016: No award given

2015: Kimmie Koors, Cascia Hall

2014: Peyton Jennings, Cascia Hall

2013: Madison Westby, Bishop Kelley

2012: Madison Westby, Bishop Kelley

2011: Stephanie Wei, Jenks

2010: Lisa Waldron, Jenks

2009: Andrea Lewis, Bishop Kelley

2008: Andrea Lewis, Bishop Kelley

2007: Rebecca Parks, B.T. Washington

2006: Rebecca Parks, B.T. Washington

2005: Rebecca Parks, B.T. Washington

Coaches of the Year

2021: Kristin Liles, Cascia Hall

2020: No award (COVID)

2019: Mary Jo Tasker and Susan Limekiller, Bishop Kelley

2018: Rosie Ashworth, Bixby; and Emily Points, Metro Christian

2017: Russ Gehring and Madison Rahhal, Holland Hall

2016: No award given

2015: Molly Hannagan, Cascia Hall

2014: Ron Acebo, Jenks

2013: Ron Acebo, Jenks

2012: Claire Henley, Metro Christian

2011: Ron Acebo, Jenks

2010: Keith Hinds, Jenks

2009: Cip Frizzell, Cascia Hall

2008: Tara Williams, Jenks

2007: Tara Williams, Jenks

2006: Mia Vahlberg, Bishop Kelley

2005: Jeff Parks, Cascia Hall