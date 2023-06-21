The girls tennis player of the year, along with winners from the other sports, will be announced at the seventh annual All-World Awards banquet, presented by Bill Knight Automotive, on Thursday, June 29 at the Cox Business Convention Center. Former NFL and Booker T. Washington star Felix Jones will be the keynote speaker. Tickets for the All-World Awards banquet are $65 and are available at allworldawards.com.
From June 15-23, the Tulsa World is honoring athletes in boys golf, girls golf, boys track track, girls track, boys soccer, girls soccer, boys tennis, girls tennis and baseball.
Listed in alphabetical order, here are the candidates for boys tennis player of the year:
Player of the year finalists
Avery Arant • Jenks • freshman
Finished with a near-perfect season. During the 2023 campaign, Arant had one setback — a loss to Bishop Kelley’s Jasel Bailey on April 11. But Arant atoned for the loss with a straight-set victory over Bailey in the 6A state championship match. In fact, in the postseason, Arant went 8-0 with every win in straight sets. Only once during her first varsity campaign did Arant need a third set.
Lily Clark • Riverfield • freshman
Routinely going against some of the state’s best prior to postseason play arriving, Clark finished the season 27-6 and won five regular-season tournaments. A 3-0 mark in regionals led to a 4-0 weekend at the 5A state tournament, where Clark beat Holland Hall’s Natalie Gillet, 6-3, 7-6, for the championship.
Quinn Leos • Jenks • sophomore
Won her first individual title this season, going 20-2. Only once did Leos truly lose a match this season — April 11 to Bishop Kelley’s Audrey Brown in three sets, with the tiebreaking set going to 10-8. But in postseason play, Leos was unmatched. Three straight-set victories at regionals segued to four more victories at the 6A state tournament. In the finals, Leos knocked off Enid’s Alexa Garcia, 7-6, 6-2, in No. 2 singles.
Coaches of the year
Kristin Liles, Cascia Hall, and Haley Martin, Holland Hall: For Liles, it's her third year in a row as Coach of the Year. This is the sixth year of her third stint with the Commandos. Martin, an Oral Roberts graduate, shares the award after Holland Hall and Cascia Hall were 5A co-champions. Both teams had been state champions in 2021 and '22 — Holland Hall was 4A in those years.
First team
Singles
Avery Arant (Jenks), No. 1 singles, Fr.
Jasel Bailey (Bishop Kelley), No. 1 singles, Jr.
Jordan Chalmers (Cascia Hall), No. 2 singles, Jr.
Lily Clark (Riverfield), No. 1 singles, Fr.
Natalie Gillet (Holland Hall), No. 1 singles, Jr.
Faith Koontz (Holland Hall), No. 2 singles, Sr.
Quinn Leos (Jenks), No. 2 singles, So.
Ivy Wilson (Metro Christian), No. 1 singles, Sr.
Doubles
London Siegfried, So.; Millie Tuttle, So., Cascia Hall
Kennedy Cox, Jr.; Sofia Parducci, So., Holland Hall
Katie Davis, Sr., Kellyn Lollis, Sr., Henryetta
Second team
Singles
Audrey Brown, No. 2 singles, Sr., Bishop Kelley
Doubles
Kendal Blevins, Sr.; Lydia Hoose, Jr., Cascia Hall
Lily Koontz, So.; Abby Wise, Sr., Holland Hall
Carrington Hessen, Jr, Ava Jacobsen, Jr., Jenks
Sofia Ohlson, Sr., Campbell Johnston, Sr., Jenks
Lily Coffman, Jr.; Sophia LaButti, Jr., Metro Christian
Honorable mention
Bartlesville: Julia Osburn, Julia McKissick, Parker Cox, Ava Kelly, Brook Franks, Bella Gustafson
Bishop Kelley: Faith Chernisky, Julia Mudd, Laila Wong, Divya Thomas
Bixby: Caelie Cox, Milana Quick, Morgan Means, Ryleigh Weatherly, Kennedy Hay, Sydney Timmons
B.T. Washington: Maya Barki, Esther Zhu, Taylor Farris, Ruby Yar
Broken Arrow: Mia Mattson, London Walker, Avery Armstrong, Maddie Terilli, Raegan Adelman, Avery Jones
Cascia Hall: Lauren Irwin, Jordan Chalmers
Claremore: Kinsey Singer, Ella Ramsey
Collinsville: Mackenzie Weygand
Edison: Mercedes Barrazza, Abby Owsley
Henryetta: Andrea Wade, Casi Bailey, Emma Thompson, Abbi Dodge
Lincoln Christian: Audrey Foster, Adyson Roberts, Frannie Rollandini, Nina Ross, Bella Rollendini
Metro Christian: Elyssa Klein, Madeline Stone, Peyton Wilkerson
Owasso: Kristen Range, Lizzy Gilbert, Kyra Taylor, Kaden Nelson, Lauren Stuart, Emily Escolero
Pryor: Madison Douglas, Ariana Fuentes, Naney Landeros
Regent Prep: Francesca Sollberger, Gracie Lim, Lydia Helton, Campbell Mooberry
Rejoice Christian: Kaiya Dobson, Reagan Cherry
Riverfield: Maureen Sellers, Amelia Anderson, Reese Covey, Kennedy Patterson, Katie Smith
Sapulpa: Raeni Tucker
Skiatook: Bailee Campbell, Brynlee Frame
Stillwater: Maggie Norwood, Kathy Liu, Leah Edwards, Alaina Ropp, Bess Glenn, Gabi Hall
Union: Ryleigh MIller, Kaylan Griffin, Scarlett Elizondo, Kennedy Alexander, Hallie Dewald, Jenna Mitsdarfer
Tahlequah: Mary Moore, Addison Steeley, Mikah Vann
Victory Christian: Katie Elliot
Wagoner: Kendra Condict, Ayda Harris
How the team was picked
Athletes were considered from the All-World area, defined by a 60-mile radius of downtown Tulsa, or schools located in communities within 75 miles of Tulsa with a population of 5,000 or more. Coaches were consulted and athletes from all classes (freshmen, sophomores, juniors and seniors) were eligible. World correspondent Ben Johnson made the final selections.
Previous winners
Players of the Year
2022: Maddie Shelley, Bartlesville
2021: Kate Miley, Bishop Kelley
2020: No award (COVID)
2019: Andie Williams, Jenks
2018: Andie Williams, Jenks
2017: Jeryn Jack, Bishop Kelley
2016: No award given
2015: Kimmie Koors, Cascia Hall
2014: Peyton Jennings, Cascia Hall
2013: Madison Westby, Bishop Kelley
2012: Madison Westby, Bishop Kelley
2011: Stephanie Wei, Jenks
2010: Lisa Waldron, Jenks
2009: Andrea Lewis, Bishop Kelley
2008: Andrea Lewis, Bishop Kelley
2007: Rebecca Parks, B.T. Washington
2006: Rebecca Parks, B.T. Washington
2005: Rebecca Parks, B.T. Washington
Coaches of the Year
2022: Kristin Liles, Cascia Hall
2021: Kristin Liles, Cascia Hall
2020: No award (COVID)
2019: Mary Jo Tasker and Susan Limekiller, Bishop Kelley
2018: Rosie Ashworth, Bixby; and Emily Points, Metro Christian
2017: Russ Gehring and Madison Rahhal, Holland Hall
2016: No award given
2015: Molly Hannagan, Cascia Hall
2014: Ron Acebo, Jenks
2013: Ron Acebo, Jenks
2012: Claire Henley, Metro Christian
2011: Ron Acebo, Jenks
2010: Keith Hinds, Jenks
2009: Cip Frizzell, Cascia Hall
2008: Tara Williams, Jenks
2007: Tara Williams, Jenks
2006: Mia Vahlberg, Bishop Kelley
2005: Jeff Parks, Cascia Hall