The girls tennis player of the year, along with winners from the other sports, will be announced at the seventh annual All-World Awards banquet, presented by Bill Knight Automotive, on Thursday, June 29 at the Cox Business Convention Center. Former NFL and Booker T. Washington star Felix Jones will be the keynote speaker. Tickets for the All-World Awards banquet are $65 and are available at allworldawards.com.

Listed in alphabetical order, here are the candidates for boys tennis player of the year:

Player of the year finalists

Avery Arant • Jenks • freshman

Finished with a near-perfect season. During the 2023 campaign, Arant had one setback — a loss to Bishop Kelley’s Jasel Bailey on April 11. But Arant atoned for the loss with a straight-set victory over Bailey in the 6A state championship match. In fact, in the postseason, Arant went 8-0 with every win in straight sets. Only once during her first varsity campaign did Arant need a third set.

Lily Clark • Riverfield • freshman

Routinely going against some of the state’s best prior to postseason play arriving, Clark finished the season 27-6 and won five regular-season tournaments. A 3-0 mark in regionals led to a 4-0 weekend at the 5A state tournament, where Clark beat Holland Hall’s Natalie Gillet, 6-3, 7-6, for the championship.

Quinn Leos • Jenks • sophomore

Won her first individual title this season, going 20-2. Only once did Leos truly lose a match this season — April 11 to Bishop Kelley’s Audrey Brown in three sets, with the tiebreaking set going to 10-8. But in postseason play, Leos was unmatched. Three straight-set victories at regionals segued to four more victories at the 6A state tournament. In the finals, Leos knocked off Enid’s Alexa Garcia, 7-6, 6-2, in No. 2 singles.

Coaches of the year

Kristin Liles, Cascia Hall, and Haley Martin, Holland Hall: For Liles, it's her third year in a row as Coach of the Year. This is the sixth year of her third stint with the Commandos. Martin, an Oral Roberts graduate, shares the award after Holland Hall and Cascia Hall were 5A co-champions. Both teams had been state champions in 2021 and '22 — Holland Hall was 4A in those years.

First team

Singles

Avery Arant (Jenks), No. 1 singles, Fr.

Jasel Bailey (Bishop Kelley), No. 1 singles, Jr.

Jordan Chalmers (Cascia Hall), No. 2 singles, Jr.

Lily Clark (Riverfield), No. 1 singles, Fr.

Natalie Gillet (Holland Hall), No. 1 singles, Jr.

Faith Koontz (Holland Hall), No. 2 singles, Sr.

Quinn Leos (Jenks), No. 2 singles, So.

Ivy Wilson (Metro Christian), No. 1 singles, Sr.

Doubles

London Siegfried, So.; Millie Tuttle, So., Cascia Hall

Kennedy Cox, Jr.; Sofia Parducci, So., Holland Hall

Katie Davis, Sr., Kellyn Lollis, Sr., Henryetta

Second team

Singles

Audrey Brown, No. 2 singles, Sr., Bishop Kelley

Doubles

Kendal Blevins, Sr.; Lydia Hoose, Jr., Cascia Hall

Lily Koontz, So.; Abby Wise, Sr., Holland Hall

Carrington Hessen, Jr, Ava Jacobsen, Jr., Jenks

Sofia Ohlson, Sr., Campbell Johnston, Sr., Jenks

Lily Coffman, Jr.; Sophia LaButti, Jr., Metro Christian

Honorable mention

Bartlesville: Julia Osburn, Julia McKissick, Parker Cox, Ava Kelly, Brook Franks, Bella Gustafson

Bishop Kelley: Faith Chernisky, Julia Mudd, Laila Wong, Divya Thomas

Bixby: Caelie Cox, Milana Quick, Morgan Means, Ryleigh Weatherly, Kennedy Hay, Sydney Timmons

B.T. Washington: Maya Barki, Esther Zhu, Taylor Farris, Ruby Yar

Broken Arrow: Mia Mattson, London Walker, Avery Armstrong, Maddie Terilli, Raegan Adelman, Avery Jones

Cascia Hall: Lauren Irwin, Jordan Chalmers

Claremore: Kinsey Singer, Ella Ramsey

Collinsville: Mackenzie Weygand

Edison: Mercedes Barrazza, Abby Owsley

Henryetta: Andrea Wade, Casi Bailey, Emma Thompson, Abbi Dodge

Lincoln Christian: Audrey Foster, Adyson Roberts, Frannie Rollandini, Nina Ross, Bella Rollendini

Metro Christian: Elyssa Klein, Madeline Stone, Peyton Wilkerson

Owasso: Kristen Range, Lizzy Gilbert, Kyra Taylor, Kaden Nelson, Lauren Stuart, Emily Escolero

Pryor: Madison Douglas, Ariana Fuentes, Naney Landeros

Regent Prep: Francesca Sollberger, Gracie Lim, Lydia Helton, Campbell Mooberry

Rejoice Christian: Kaiya Dobson, Reagan Cherry

Riverfield: Maureen Sellers, Amelia Anderson, Reese Covey, Kennedy Patterson, Katie Smith

Sapulpa: Raeni Tucker

Skiatook: Bailee Campbell, Brynlee Frame

Stillwater: Maggie Norwood, Kathy Liu, Leah Edwards, Alaina Ropp, Bess Glenn, Gabi Hall

Union: Ryleigh MIller, Kaylan Griffin, Scarlett Elizondo, Kennedy Alexander, Hallie Dewald, Jenna Mitsdarfer

Tahlequah: Mary Moore, Addison Steeley, Mikah Vann

Victory Christian: Katie Elliot

Wagoner: Kendra Condict, Ayda Harris

How the team was picked

Athletes were considered from the All-World area, defined by a 60-mile radius of downtown Tulsa, or schools located in communities within 75 miles of Tulsa with a population of 5,000 or more. Coaches were consulted and athletes from all classes (freshmen, sophomores, juniors and seniors) were eligible. World correspondent Ben Johnson made the final selections.

Previous winners

Players of the Year

2022: Maddie Shelley, Bartlesville

2021: Kate Miley, Bishop Kelley

2020: No award (COVID)

2019: Andie Williams, Jenks

2018: Andie Williams, Jenks

2017: Jeryn Jack, Bishop Kelley

2016: No award given

2015: Kimmie Koors, Cascia Hall

2014: Peyton Jennings, Cascia Hall

2013: Madison Westby, Bishop Kelley

2012: Madison Westby, Bishop Kelley

2011: Stephanie Wei, Jenks

2010: Lisa Waldron, Jenks

2009: Andrea Lewis, Bishop Kelley

2008: Andrea Lewis, Bishop Kelley

2007: Rebecca Parks, B.T. Washington

2006: Rebecca Parks, B.T. Washington

2005: Rebecca Parks, B.T. Washington

Coaches of the Year

2022: Kristin Liles, Cascia Hall

2021: Kristin Liles, Cascia Hall

2020: No award (COVID)

2019: Mary Jo Tasker and Susan Limekiller, Bishop Kelley

2018: Rosie Ashworth, Bixby; and Emily Points, Metro Christian

2017: Russ Gehring and Madison Rahhal, Holland Hall

2016: No award given

2015: Molly Hannagan, Cascia Hall

2014: Ron Acebo, Jenks

2013: Ron Acebo, Jenks

2012: Claire Henley, Metro Christian

2011: Ron Acebo, Jenks

2010: Keith Hinds, Jenks

2009: Cip Frizzell, Cascia Hall

2008: Tara Williams, Jenks

2007: Tara Williams, Jenks

2006: Mia Vahlberg, Bishop Kelley

2005: Jeff Parks, Cascia Hall